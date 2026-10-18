Opinion

THOMAS: Police use of cellphone jammers raises many concerns

Expanding local law enforcement's power to block signals puts public safety and civil liberties at risk.
Police jamming cellphones
Police jamming cellphonesImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Department Of Industry
Cellphones
Local Police
Opinion
Opinion Column
Jamming cell phones
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news