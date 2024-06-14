Opinion

THOMSON: Armed forces about turn on sloppy appearances

Briefly, the Canadian Armed Forces relaxed appearance standards in the hope of attracting more recruits. Writer John Thomson notes that new regulations are moving permitted hair length (and piercings, facial tattoos and cross dressing) back towards the former standard. Which suggests that this sailor, pictured here in the machinery control room of HMCS Vancouver, will next month be among those lined up for a short-back-and-sides.
