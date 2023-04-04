Peacekeepers

Canadian peacekeepers with the United Nations Emergency Force on patrol in Egypt in 1962. 

It's now been more than 400 days since Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Every minute of those days brought untold suffering to combatants and non-combatants on both sides of the conflict.

Yet, despite the senselessness of it, the war in Ukraine accomplished one thing of note. It underscored how utterly dysfunctional the United Nations is. Canada would be well advised to consider withdrawing its participation and funding from such a wayward entity.

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Perhaps we are on the cusp of some great change and/or breakthrough regarding knowledge and behaviour, and the phenomena of ethics. We have made great strides in the physical sciences, and building complex machines to assist us in myriad ways, but right and wrong often elude us. This is an unusual time when money is under a microscope. Which is needed, in modern society, for acquiring the necessaries of life, but is also a means of exercising power over, and sometimes harming, others. But very seldom is analyzed for the average guy, as (for one example) Ed Dowd is currently doing for us. Interesting times, indeed.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Canada should opt out of the UN. It is tied with WEF, WHO and Club of Rome. Enough said.

