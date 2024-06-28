THOMSON: Canada's great military secret... who protected the paedophile chaplain?

It’s expected that the government will soon announce Canada’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS.) Who will become the country’s top soldier has been a closely held secret, which is ironic, because a lack of transparency is the first thing the new CDS needs to address within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF.)Over the years, the CAF has become increasingly obtuse about releasing information to the media and Canadians. In fact it’s become so bad that earlier this year the organization actually won an award for it. The Canadian Association of Journalists conferred the dubious honour of “Outstanding Achievement in Government Secrecy” to the Department of National Defence. For an organization that boasts about the ethical values it purports to uphold, the award is a stinging rebuke.But, I digress. The public criticism was certainly warranted and recently underscored in a shocking story by David Pugliese in Monday's Ottawa Citizen; Canadian Forces refuses to release records revealing who protected long-dead pedophileAccording to the report, “The Canadian Forces is refusing to release records on who inside its Ottawa headquarters tried to protect a convicted paedophile who raped children at a military base decades ago.”The case in question revolves around Capt. Angus McRae, a Catholic Chaplain convicted of sodomizing a child at CFB Edmonton in 1980. His court martial was closed to the public by the military, citing a need for “protecting public morals.” And despite being sentenced to four years in jail, he only served 10 months and was allowed to continue to work as a priest after being removed from the military.Thankfully McRae died in 2011, but unfortunately not before he molested two more children in the Toronto area.But now, for some preposterous reason, the military and its leadership are continuing their refusal to release the records pertaining to McRae's case.Even worse than that, according to the Citizen, they are also refusing to release any information about who made the decision to protect the convicted sex offender's privacy. This raises serious questions about at which level the lack of transparency in the CAF originates. A dossier this sensitive would almost certainly have crossed the desk of the current CDS for direction and guidance. But, it could also have been brought to the attention of every one of a dozen defence staff chiefs over the last 40 years.Did they all make that decision? Are they all complicit in a cover-up? Or just some? In any case, if so, why?Canadians have a reasonable interest in knowing how and why decisions to keep information like this secret are made. It’s how the public and elected officials enforce the standards and behaviours that Canadian society want to see reflected in its armed forces.Right now, because of the lack of transparency on this particular file and others, we can’t. We’re left to imagine that the conversations go something like this:[Staff Officer]: “Hey boss, people are asking for the records on that chaplain child rapist again.”[CDS]: “Just stall on releasing it until anyone remotely interested in that information is dead. In the meantime tell them we have top men on it…top men.”Making the entire thing even more preposterous is the fact that this is an organization that actually has a department called Chief Professional Conduct and Culture (CPCC) which is supposed to help guide the organization through ethically challenging situations.The CPCC’s mandate is “to unify and integrate all associated culture change activities across the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). It is the centre of expertise and the single functional authority for aligning Defence culture to ensure professional conduct meets the standards expected of the profession of arms and the Defence Team.”Is protecting the privacy of a dead paedophile, or the identities of those who have kept secret the details of the case on behalf of that convicted sex offender, what constitutes professional conduct and the standards expected in the profession of arms?You’d think the answer was apparent, but given the CAF’s actions, it’s actually a prudent question to pose to the next CDS. Conveniently, the next person in that role will likely be well suited to answer it, since it’s widely believed that it's going to be Lieutenant-General Carignan and she is currently in charge of the CPCC.If Carignan does get the nod, she needs to order the privacy czars in the CAF and DND to release the information that is being requested from the media and public. It’s the only way that true culture change can be implemented within the organization, and for the stains that McRae have left lingering on its reputation to be wiped away.