THOMSON: Canada's great military secret... who protected the paedophile chaplain?

For more than 40 years, senior leadership in the Canadian Armed Forces has refused to identify the people inside its Ottawa headquarters who concealed information about a chaplain who sodomized a boy at a military base, decades ago. Canadians interested in the case had hoped Defence Minister Bill Blair, formerly a police officer, might instruct the DND to release details. He has yet to do so, however.
Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
