TRudesau at COP 26

Prime Minister Trudeau speaks at the UN COP26  climate change conference in Glasgow, U.K. on November 1st, 2021.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau came to power as Prime Minister in 2015 promising Canadians they would be able to "wake and bake" while revelling in his government's “sunny ways” style of politics.

Voters flocked to Trudeau’s message of optimism which stood in sharp contrast to the dowdy and increasingly autocratic leadership of Stephen Harper. But that was eight years ago, the sunny ways have set, and no one is revelling.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.