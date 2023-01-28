Justin Trudeau came to power as Prime Minister in 2015 promising Canadians they would be able to "wake and bake" while revelling in his government's “sunny ways” style of politics.
Voters flocked to Trudeau’s message of optimism which stood in sharp contrast to the dowdy and increasingly autocratic leadership of Stephen Harper. But that was eight years ago, the sunny ways have set, and no one is revelling.
The Liberal faithful, dubbed ‘tru-anon’ for their willingness to defend Trudeau unquestioningly, continue to wait for their promised post-national utopia to emerge from an economy grown “from the heart outwards.”
Unfortunately, and likely unbeknownst to them, it wasn’t a political campaign slogan but a deadly siren's song from which reason and fact seem incapable of wresting them.
Mesmerized by vacuous slogans and flashy socks, the people-kind of central and eastern Canada allowed the country to wallow in the troughs of an increasingly turbulent geo-political sea. The leader they elected not once, but three times, has been too distracted with selfies and globe-trotting to deign lay his Laurentian hands on the nation's tiller with any aplomb. On the rare occasion he does, it usually makes things worse.
But there is welcome news in the form of several recent voter intention polls that show Canadians may be finally waking from their stupor. For many, this awareness has come from the increasing size of bites the cost of gas and groceries are taking from their already fragile finances. But honestly, who could blame them for not being aware of the impending hardships when the man himself at the top said he “doesn’t think about monetary policy.” If he doesn't, why should they?
As their understanding of our current predicament grows, these recently roused Canadians will see the country sits dangerously close to a lee shore consisting of a recession, a health care crisis, the risk of global war and crumbling federal unity. Normally a resource and commodity-rich country with a smattering of common-sense could prepare and weather such a calamity... except in Canada, where that ability is increasingly doubtful.
Hyperbole you say? Not in the least.
In the last eight years the country has seen its economic engine sabotaged from within by deranged green ideological cultists. It has had its sense of unity shattered by wedge issues designed to pit Canadians and regions against one another in order to secure votes. It’s military withered woefully and is ill-prepared to face an increasingly hostile world and domestic demands. Its citizens are more likely to fall victim to violent crime, while minimum sentences for the perpetrators are reduced. It’s health-care system, strained prior to the pandemic, is falling apart dealing with the post-COVID backlog and other pressures. The list could go on and on.
Realistically, most of these problems could be solved by compromise and money. The first the Liberals and Trudeau seem unwilling to consider, and the latter they seem incapable of handling.
If Trudeau and his government were to start implementing policies and making decision using both attributes, they would immediately cancel the carbon tax. In doing so Canadians would see drastic price reductions on their goods and services and help to offset the costs of rising interest rates.
They would realize the serious damage that their ‘Just Transition’ plan poses to the continued longevity of our Confederation and not only cancel it, but would start signing trade deals with the nations who’ve come seeking cleaner energy in the form of our abundant natural gas. It’s two birds with one stone.
They would stop the printing and hemorrhaging of our tax dollars on frivolous things such as companies that don’t exist, and other pet projects with no oversight, or tangible results. They’d hold their ministers accountable for their failures, ethical breaches and ludicrous expenditure of taxpayer money.
But compromise and competence are more of a ‘sunny ways’ kind of approach to politics and those days are well behind us. A better quality of life for Canadians, more revenue, less debt, a robust military, and improved provincial relations are all within the realm of possibility except for the fact that we have a prime minister so obsessed with a green energy idealism that he’d rather cut off the country’s nose to spite it’s face.
Unfortunately, the financial reality for many Canadians and general outlook for Confederation will remain pessimistic until more Canadians come to their senses and see the trouble in which our nation finds itself. In the meantime, prepare for things to worsen in the coming months as the carbon tax is set to increase and the NDP continue to prop up this charade passing itself for a G7 government.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals will have their pound of flesh from all Canadians to lay on their green energy alter.
Why? ‘Because it’s 2023’…or something equally vapid.
John Thomson is a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, children’s book author and aspiring columnist. He lives with his wife and children in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
