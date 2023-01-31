Canada Post delivery truck

Higher diesel costs this winter obliged Canada Post to apply a fuel surcharge to Christmas deliveries.

Canadians may recall that just prior to Christmas, Canada Post was heavily criticized for the exorbitant fuel surcharge charged to customers on their holiday packages. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called on Prime Minister Trudeau and Canada Post to drop the fee for the holiday period, to help relieve Canadians already bludgeoned by inflation and the prime minister's carbon tax. But, it never happened.

The whole affair, given the festive timing, was appropriately Dickenes-que. Singh, in the role of Bob Cratchit, was asking for the modern equivalent of extra coal, while Trudeau and Canada Post were resplendent as the miserly duo Scrooge and Marley. One can almost see it as a future (and cringeworthy) CBC mini-series.

