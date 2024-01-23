THOMSON: If May wants to do a fast for Gaza, we have starving Canadians too

I’ve always wanted to say this out loud, but I suppose writing it in a column will have to suffice: Stop the presses!I mean it. There is something very important that we need to discuss. Right now, here in Canada, an irrelevant Canadian politician has decided to join a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinians.Yes, it’s true. (Feel free to gasp out loud, or, if you’re wearing pearls, clutch them tightly.)As reported in the Toronto Star recently, Elizabeth May, the leader of Canada’s Green Party has made the courageous decision to forsake sustenance for a whole 24 hours, “in solidarity with the people starving in Gaza.Luckily, May can take some solace in the fact that she’s not entirely alone in her ignominious feat of performative self-flagellation. NDP MP, Niki Ashton, is also engaged in this hunger farce, albeit appears to be far more committed.Regardless. If there were an award for the most shameless political performance by a Federal MP in a non-cabinet role, then Elizabeth May would certainly be a strong contender for this year’s top honour. Niki Ashton of course would be a close runner-up.Talk among the award committee, which consists primarily of myself and a few others at the Western Standard, think this may be the worst political theatre since Justin Trudeau’s infamous teddy bear picture from when he visited Cowessess First Nation in July of 2021.It is undeniable that there is untold suffering and hunger all across the Gaza strip. It is also undeniable however, that it is as a result of the war that Hamas started. It’s equally undeniable that Israel’s attacks are making it worse, but that’s only because Hamas is using critical infrastructure as a rocket firing sites or fighting position.You see, when you do that, those critical infrastructure objects become legitimate military targets. Do you want the water to run and your lights to stay on? Here’s a pro tip: don’t weaponize your water plant. Or your hospitals.Besides, if they really wanted it all to stop so aid, and food, could flow unobstructed in Palestine, they could call on Hamas to release the hostages (alive) and simultaneously surrender.But that’s not why May’s bravado on this comes out looking weaker and more pathetic than her party’s polling numbers (which is really saying something.) It’s because it’s so basic. It’s the political equivalent of people sharing their first pumpkin spice latte of the fall.Does May, Ashton, or any of the other useful idiots taking part in this hunger strike think that Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, is also abstaining from eating to express his unity with those suffering in Palestine?Of course he isn’t. He’s in Qatar, probably enjoying a well-prepared meal and a nice ice-cold glass of, of… whatever it is that terrorist scum like to refresh themselves with.If that wasn’t bad enough, both parliamentarians — and by association their respective parties — can be accused of blatantly overlooking the rising number of Canadians dealing with food insecurity in favour of advocating for the plight of a people halfway across the world.Believe it or not, a fairly exhaustive search did not reveal that either May or Ashton have engaged in hunger strikes in support of Canadians who are food insecure. Remind me again, was it Palestinians who elected these two entitled parliamentarians, or was it Canadians?According to a report from Food Banks Canada released in October of last year, food banks and other food program usage is at its highest level since 1989. More than 2 million people used food banks in March of 2023 alone. Even worse, more than one in three food bank users are children.A one day, or even a one-month hunger strike, is a slap in the face to all the Canadians who are struggling to make ends meet for themselves and their families.It reeks of out-of-touch entitlement when an MP making a salary of $189,500 thinks its symbolic to go without food for 24hrs when the average food bank users are on social welfare programs, earning between $12,000 and $13,000 annually and is dependent on food bank supplementation for their dietary needs.If Elizabeth May or Niki Ashton want to speak meaningfully to hunger within Canada, then they should limit their bank accounts to what someone on social welfare benefits would receive in a month. Then they should subtract, the average amount for what a person would pay for rent, and bills in a month and see what’s left over for food.After that, they should go down to the foodbank and make a large personal cash donation in exchange for what average Canadians would receive in their food hamper and go home and try to do all the things they normally do.They should do this because that’s the reality for millions Canada. It’s a result of poor policy making by out of touch, sycophantic politicians engaged in shallow and pedantic behavior such as hunger strikes.But in all fairness, when it’s all said and done it’s probably best that May and Ashton are on hunger strikes. They’re going to need the room when they get asked to eat a generous portion of humble pie over this.