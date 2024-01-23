Opinion

THOMSON: If May wants to do a fast for Gaza, we have starving Canadians too

Elizabeth May at a Green Party election night event at the Victoria Conference Centre. Now she's fasting for Gaza
Elizabeth May at a Green Party election night event at the Victoria Conference Centre. Now she's fasting for Gaza Courtesy Michael McArthur/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Elizabeth May
Green Party
Hamas
crisis in Gaza

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news