I read an interesting opinion column in the Toronto Star the other day. The headline was “Canada needs a public digital system not controlled by Big Tech”. (Linda McQuaig, September 7.)

Really? The last thing Canada needs is a publicly funded digital system.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So according to Toronto Star, private companies have too much

Control over their product, like

Google, Twitter and Facebook, so their solution is to hand that power and control over to government? Have we not seen enough of what government will do when they have power and control over peoples lives, the news they see and read, medical procedures they get and don’t get, and all other aspects of peoples lives? Well let’s look, we have the old Soviet Union as an example , we can go to Natzi Germany for another example, how about the Kmer Rouge? There’s another example, how about Communist China? The examples are abundant as to what happens when government has control of all aspects of peoples lives, they can seize bank accounts, lock people up for peacefully protesting, run elderly people over with horses, call them names and the Government controlled media echoes these claims, they will take away any remaining rights you have at the command of a dictator, and the police will “just follow orders” as they did in Germany in the 1930s and 40s. This is what happens when you give all control to Governments, nothing good ever comes of it, they start by feeding you steak, and you end up eating fish eye soup from a 4x4 cell in a gulag on the frozen tundra. The Star reporters a simply “useful idiots” once the regime is done using them for their bidding, they will be the first to be rounded up, this is how it always works, and I would love to say “good for them” but the rest of us will be next.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Build roads and keep the country safe. The only two needs of a government.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I agree. Government should NOT run communications companies. In fact the less the run the better. They should not be in the business of media, look at the CBC debacle! Just as they should not be in the business of home building, drilling for petroleum, owning grocery chains..... you get the picture.

The government is a bunch of elected people who do not have the training/experience/skills ... or the time ( 4 years at a go? ) to learn and create business enterprises.

Having those elected but unskilled people in charge of a countries economy results in the mess we have today, but it could be much worse. If we let it. Dont let it.

