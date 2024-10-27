Opinion

THOMSON: Liberal dissidents blinked, as we knew they would

A lack of courage... If you want the leader to go, say it like conservatives say it, out loud, in public and in person
The self-satisfaction of being Justin Trudeau, pictured here on the Colbert Show. Briefly, he has reason to be, having seen off a caucus revolt that failed for want of intestinal fortitude. Writer John Thomson points out that principled conservatives are better at confronting leadership because their principles matter to them.
The self-satisfaction of being Justin Trudeau, pictured here on the Colbert Show. Briefly, he has reason to be, having seen off a caucus revolt that failed for want of intestinal fortitude. Writer John Thomson points out that principled conservatives are better at confronting leadership because their principles matter to them.YouTube/Screengrab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Liberal dissidents
failed Liberal coup against Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news