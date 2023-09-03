Fake police car

Gabriel Wortman drove this mock police car during his killing spree in NS. His guns were illegal imports from the US, but the whole unique incident was used by the Liberal government to justify gun confiscation legislation that would have done nothing to reduce street crime.

Follow the science.

That was the rallying cry of Prime Minister Trudeau, his ministers, Dr. Teresa Tam and countless public health experts across Canada throughout the pandemic. So it would be reasonable to surmise that these same politocrats would apply this trusty maxim when it comes to solving violent gun crime in this country. But that inference would be incredibly wrong.

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

(4) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The main point of this article which needs to be driven home is that you cannot successfully argue with a leftist using facts, figures, science, etc. They are driven by their ideology which will not be swayed by reason.

rianc
rianc

For the Lieberals it is never about solving an issue, just that they look good. The Lieberals try and follow the science of PR and not any actual science. Everything they did during Covid was about PR and being their for Canadians who were afraid and didn't know anything about Covid. The same is about banning guns, they look good to some people in banning guns, but it doesn't solve the issue of gun violence. Like typical leftists they gravitate towards the easier exercise of banning, freezing or capping anything rather than actually trying to solve problems. Solving the actual problem is far harder doesn't provide the nice sound bites to people looking for a quick solution.

guest83
guest83

I’m part of the 12% which will never comply with joke of a government

When the government says you don’t need a gun, you’ll need a gun!

WCanada
WCanada

Well said.

