THOMSON: NDP are going to poison their own well

The 2025 federal election for the NDP was an unmitigated disaster. They lost all but seven of their twenty-four MP’s, they lost their leader, Jagmeet Singh, and they lost official party status in Parliament. Unsatisfied with those results, the NDP will now try to reduce that number from seven MP’s to zero, or so it seems.Having faced an extinction-level event and just barely survived, the NDP desperately needed the summer recess to reevaluate their strategy and come up with a plan to reconnect with voters, pick a new leader, and chart a course to rebuild their party. Undoubtedly, many meetings and hours of brainstorming were undertaken by the greatest minds that the party’s leadership could gather. And from that process, their grand plan for revitalizing the party was … more of the same?.Perhaps that's being a bit disingenuous, it's not entirely the same, this time around, it's going to be much crazier. Instead of moving back towards the centre of the political spectrum and fighting the Conservatives on blue collar battlegrounds, they want to push their party even further left into niche areas of political interest.Unfortunately, this trajectory will only gain them favour with Canada's communist wannabes, Islamofascists, antisemites, and will move them that much closer to electoral oblivion. Not a winning strategy..We can see an inkling that this ideology will become more prominent within the NDP in the form of petition e-6719. Petition e-6719 calls on the government of Canada to introduce visa-free entry for Gazans into Canada and was sponsored by likely NDP leadership contender MP Heather McPherson. McPherson is the MP for Edmonton-Strathcona and was cautioned by House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus in the last session of parliament for wearing a beaded watermelon pin in the house. Essentially for wearing a political prop. On a separate occasion, she also sported a keffiyeh along with other NDP MP's during a debate on Palestinian statehood. .Both the pin and the keffiyeh are symbols that Hamas and Samidoun use in their anti-Israel propaganda, which have been widely adopted by pro-Hamas supporters and their pro-Palestinian proxies across Canada and the world. Terror symbolism and political props aside, it's also a fundamentally unsound position for the party to support. Polling conducted in August 2024 demonstrated that only 41% of respondents were in favor of increasing the number of Gazan refugees to Canada, while 43% opposed. .It's unlikely that number has improved, especially in light of the ongoing violence targeting Jewish Canadians, Islamic demonstrations blocking streets, and the fallout of uncontrolled mass immigration on all aspects of Canadian society.An even more recent indicator that the NDP has decided "more crazy" will be their new foundational policy, which was highlighted in their leadership race rules. .On Page 6 of the Rules Governing Leadership Contest document, it outlines that any potential leadership candidate will need to collect 500 signatures from party members to be eligible. No big deal there, that's no different than the number set for the 2022 Conservative Party prospective leadership candidates. But then, the crazy. .In subparagraphs b. and c. of that paragraph, the NDP set out a slew of gender, race, and sexual criteria for the signature requirement that is absolutely shocking:b. at least fifty percent (50%) of the total required signatures must be from members who do not identify as a cis man;c. a minimum of one hundred (100) signatures must be from members of equity-seeking groups, including but not limited to racialized members, indigenous members, members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and persons living with disabilities..This revelation comes on the heels of statements made by interim leader MP Don Davies, who partly attributed the NDP's utter collapse in part to "its obsession with identity politics." But the NDP's signature criteria are not just identity politics, its far beyond that. .Call it piratical progressivism, or wanton wokism … whatever you decide, it all boils down to the fact that the NDP are a party so far detached from reality that they run the very real risk of not only losing what seats they have but also poisoning the well for their provincial counterparts too.Both the Alberta and Sask NDP parties are working hard to unseat their opponents, the United Conservative Party and the Saskatchewan Party, respectively. .As organizational divisions of the Federal party, the provincial NDP now have a tough decision. Do they support what amounts to a vote value on the colour of a person’s skin, their sexual preferences, or gender, or not? If they do, it certainly won’t help Naheed Nenshi or Carla Beck win any credibility with voters they need to win over, especially those who identify as a “cis-man.”After having shot themselves in the foot last election by pursuing a flawed strategy, it would seem the NDP have chosen to reload and fire again into the remaining foot. If they do, then they won’t have a leg to stand on.