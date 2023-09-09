On Friday I watched a livestream video of Pierre Poilievre deliver a speech to the delegates of the annual Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) convention in Quebec City. As I did, I was overcome by a strong sense of déjà vu. I had seen this before but couldn’t quite put my finger on when or where.
It wasn’t the background lighting in the auditorium which cast everything in a tedious blue hue. Nor was it the familiar, albeit slightly modified and relatively bland CPC logo. It was the apparent energy in the room.
I racked my brain while Poilievre’s delivered his remarks, when it was, if ever, the Conservatives had shown this kind of dynamism — and then it struck me. I knew why it felt familiar. I had seen this energy before, except it wasn’t a Conservative politician I’d been watching — it had been a Liberal.
Poilievre’s speech to his caucus and the palpable vitality at the convention was the exact same variety on which Justin Trudeau rode to power in 2015. Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole never came close to what was on display yesterday.
The Liberal rallying cry back then was ‘real change.’ It was a good slogan, and consequently voters were willing to embark on a journey with Justin Trudeau to see what that change might look like.
But after eight years they’ve seen enough. They’re tired of being lied to, of rising interest rates, inflation, ethic scandals and out of control crime. Their Liberal sojourn was an expensive and frustrating dalliance, and now all they want to do now is go home.
It’s a convenient sentiment because that is exactly what Poilievre is offering them with his “bring it home” slogan.
It’s a good watchword for the Conservatives, just as ‘real change’ was for the Liberals. Poilievre want’s to “turn the hurt into hope” and that is going resound with a lot of hurting people right now.
I’m hardly the most astute political commentator so it’s likely I’ll not be alone in this observation. Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and their respective party’s will almost have certainly noticed. The problem is they don’t have an answer for how to counter it, and the Liberals, are particularly concerned.
In a column published in the Toronto Star yesterday, Althia Raj reported that tensions are growing between backbench MP’s and the prime minister. The article, citing unnamed MP sources, predict that “sparks will fly” when the Liberal caucus next meets. No doubt — have you seen the polls?
Recent sampling done by nearly every pollster in the country has not been very good for the Liberal Party. They have all showed a steady decline in Liberal support as well as plunging popularity of their leader Justin Trudeau. Compounding these numbers further is evidence that voter intention has swung significantly in favour of the Conservatives. In fact, were an election held today, then based on the polls, Pierre Poilievre and the CPC would be in comfortable majority government territory.
Barring a change in leadership within the Liberal Party it’s likely that their numbers will get worse before they get better. Granted, a new leader might help them somewhat, but at this point it likely won’t do much for their overall fortunes either.
Their low polling is as much a symptom of a populace that is tired of it’s incumbent government as it is due Poilievre’s well-crafted words and imagery of a better Canada. But the latter should not be dismissed offhand either.
Poilievre is a brilliant orator, and no one, not even the most crass political commentator could say otherwise without being deservingly ridiculed, and mercilessly so. Yesterday’s speech is a perfect example.
Poilievre’s address was in excess of an hour, and yet it didn’t feel that long. It managed to hit all the right notes balancing humour, personal anecdotes and stories from Canadians that he spoke with over the summer. He focused on hope, common values, unity, pride in who we are, our history, and most importantly common sense.
These are themes that will resound with what he calls not ordinary, but “extraordinary Canadians”. Canadians who are working multiple minimum wage jobs or are employed in the trades. The single parents, the elderly pensioners, and others who are cutting coupons, scrimping and accessing foodbanks just to be able to put food on their own and their families tables.
But while Poilievre’s message may be seen as hope for these extraordinary Canadians it is the polar opposite for his political opponents – it’s a fear inducing death knell.
The Liberals and NDP are afraid that they won’t be able to counter Poilievre’s message of hope, of lower taxes, more affordable housing, and reduced crime. Ironically, they will go on the attack using fear and distraction to try and dissuade voters from supporting the Conservatives. But it won’t work, not this time.
After years of being pitted against one-another for callous and blatant political profiteering, Canadian’s are looking to be unified. They want to return to a country that isn’t a soulless post-national state with no identity or history. They want to walk down their streets and not just feel safe, but actually be safe. They want to afford a house for their families and groceries to feed them with, without having to resort to maxing out their credit cards.
To paraphrase Poilievre, Canadian’s who support him aren’t angry they’re anxious, and in Pierre Poilievre and the CPC, they see the answer, and that is generating an unstoppable energy.
