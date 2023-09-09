PP Crowd enthusiasm

Writer John Thomson says he hasn't seen such enthusiasm for a Conservative leader before, only for Liberals. Does it mean change is coming?

 Convention Screengrab

On Friday I watched a livestream video of Pierre Poilievre deliver a speech to the delegates of the annual Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) convention in Quebec City. As I did, I was overcome by a strong sense of déjà vu. I had seen this before but couldn’t quite put my finger on when or where.

It wasn’t the background lighting in the auditorium which cast everything in a tedious blue hue. Nor was it the familiar, albeit slightly modified and relatively bland CPC logo. It was the apparent energy in the room.

Tags

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.