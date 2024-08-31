Opinion

THOMSON: Singh should pull the plug on Trudeau now

Pierre Poilievre's letter to Jagmeet Singh is a very good start to achieving this end, since Singh is the Achilles’ heel of the coalition.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently challenged the NDP's Jagmeet Singh to pull his support for Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberal government.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently challenged the NDP's Jagmeet Singh to pull his support for Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberal government.CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Pierre Poilievre challenge to Singh
Plea for early election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news