THOMSON: Singh should pull the plug on Trudeau now

On Thursday, Pierre Poilievre wrote a letter to Jagmeet Singh asking the NDP leader to pull his support for the Liberal government and trigger a fall election. There is scant reason to think Singh will entertain such an idea, but that wasn’t the point of the letter. Poilievre is looking to divide, and conquer a coalition government.For the past year, nearly every reputable pollster in the country has been producing data that has shown Poilievre and the Conservative Party leading the Liberals — often by a considerable margin in excess of 20 points. In fact, based on recent polling, if an election were to be held today, voters would be poised to deliver a rout to the Trudeau government not seen in Canadian politics since Kim Campbell was trounced by Jean Chrétien back in 1993.But while the polls indicate that there may be a pending seismic shift in the federal political landscape, they are still little more than a hypothesis — an unproven theory. Regardless how much confidence people place in them, the only way to prove whether they are accurate is to hold an election and let the ballots become the empirical proof.There is absolutely no doubt that Poilievre and his team are salivating at the opportunity to test the pollsters predictions, but in order to do so sooner than the next set election in the fall of 2025, they must first fracture the Liberal-NDP coalition.The letter to Jagmeet Singh is a very good start to achieving this end, since he is the Achilles’ heel of the coalition.That's because while Canadian’s are relatively laissez-faire when it comes to their politics, it doesn’t mean they are idiots. Yet that appears to the be the presumption the NDP and it’s leader are operating under. What other reason would explain why they continually decry the actions of the government, then support them and their endeavours regardless?That style of crass, self-serving, hypocritical politics is something Canadians can see right through and generally detest in an admiringly bi-partisan manner. For what Canadians may lack in passion for their politics, they seem to make up for in a profound sense of right, and wrong. Poilievre will exploit this to great effect. Ultimately I think it’s all going to play out a bit like siege warfare in medieval or Napoleonic Europe. Imagine that Trudeau and Singh command allied armies, both on the defensive in adjacent castles; Poilievre commands the attacking force and has built up considerable popularity and momentum on campaign.While Poilievre and the CPC have the resources to attack both castles simultaneously, they know that doing so would expend more energy than necessary, especially as it’s unclear how long the siege might last — possibly the next 14 months.Trudeau’s castle is relatively well funded, has the benefit of being the incumbent rulers of the land, and possesses a small but vehemently loyal group of followers. The CPC have attacked it twice before, albeit under different leadership, and have been repelled successfully on both occasions. Yet after years of ruling indifferently from behind their Laurentian walls, the Liberals must now rely heavily on the NDP’s castle to support their empire.But Singh and the NDP’s stronghold is in disrepair, both in real life, and metaphorically. It has a crumbling foundation, a motley assortment of questionable MP’s in its ranks, and lacks significant finances to withstand a prolonged assault.It’s a strategic choice for Poilievre to attack.The conservative siege will consist of a constant barrage of smart attack ads and catchy slogans like “Sell out Singh”, which they started to promote back in July. They’ll lay all the hardship that Canadians are facing as well as every new government scandal at the feet of the NDP because they’re permitting it to happen — which in the minds of Canadians with a functioning moral compass may actually be worse.In effect they are going to salt the earth for the NDP, and their early efforts may already working. A recent Postmedia-Leger poll showed the party suffered a five point dip in their support in just over a month — potentially a devastating bellwether.As soon it dawns on Singh and the NDP that they’re sustaining more electoral damage under the full onslaught of a CPC siege than they would be if they simply ended their confidence-and-supply agreement, they will withdraw their support for the Liberal government.Once divided, the house will not stand, and we will all be headed to the polls.The sooner the better, honestly..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. 