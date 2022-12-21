Maverick Party new leader

Maverick Party new leader Colin Krieger (left) and former in terim leader Jay Hill.

Colin Krieger and the Maverick Party were all about Western autonomy before it was cool — so, why are they noticeably absent as Saskatchewan and Alberta introduce sovereignty-themed legislation?

Possibly, it's the poor showing the party delivered in the last election. The unexpected results left many supporters dejected and numerous electoral district associations (EDA’s) abandoned. An unfortunate circumstance to say the least, because the election numbers alone don’t accurately reflect what the party achieved. While it’s true the Maverick Party only pulled in .20% of total votes, few acknowledged that in less than a year they were able to create a coherent platform, organize dozens of electoral district associations and field 29 candidates. They did this all the while being severely constrained with minimal funding.

ConcernCitizen
ConcernCitizen

Why can't all " Conservative " minded join to make one party and " Progressive " minded make another party.

A two party system both Federally and Provincialy would be better than what we have now.

Or better yet, no party affiliation like we have for our municipal elections?

Susie-Q29
Susie-Q29

I do not understand why more people do not vote for a party like the Maverick Party. It totally baffles me. In a federal election our votes do NOT count. They announce who is Prime Minister BEFORE our votes are even counted. So why not vote for a party like Maverick? At least then we could possibly have a say in Ottawa. 🤷‍♀️

marie.ordano
marie.ordano

I agree. For some it's about the name though. I have trouble with that, but have to admit that no all people think the way I do. Logically, they could be called almost anything, if the policies match, who cares about the rest. Others are emotional and need an attachment to the name somehow.

marie.ordano
marie.ordano

Hi John, I sit on the board of govenors for the Maverick Party. Would you be willing to do an interview/article with the party leader, Colin Krieger? Perhaps he could answer your questions from the article. It could replace some of your speculation with, at the very least, what the party is aware of. Please email carmen@maverickparty.ca if you're interested.

Thank you

bmatkin
bmatkin

Starting new parties is stupid and a bit lazy. The real trick to politics is to take over an existing party from the inside. Just look at the Democrat party in the US, they were taken over by the radicals who ousted every blue dog Democrat.

It looks like Daniell has taken over the UPC from the inside. That is the correct way to move the political shifts.

Free Canada
Free Canada

The Maverick party has a good message: But their challenges are: 1. We can’t weaken the CPC by splitting the votes. 2. About 20% of people in Alberta are new Canadians. They don’t really understand the long history of Abuses from Ottawa. 3. Separation did not work for Quebec. 4. We are not ready, we must take back every ounce of power from Ottawa we can first. And in the end if all provinces band together they can make permanent changes to stop Ottawa from being the Dictatorship it has become under JT.

marie.ordano
marie.ordano

The vote is decided before the Western vote is counted. 68% of the vote is done before the Manitoba boarder. The GTA and the goldern horseshoe decide who wins. Vote splitting in the west is the great myth that keeps the west voting cpc. If we do that, nothing changes.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It’s simple, the west isn’t ready for this type

Of party quite yet. Western separation is non starter right now, it might become more

Popular but right now it isn’t. Just look at the results of the bye elections in Alberta, WIPA barely registers. Not to say it won’t become popular in the future, but we have to stay focused on one thing and one thing only, ridding ourselves of this present Liberal/NDP regime that is taking us for a ride into communism.

marie.ordano
marie.ordano

The Maverick Party is not a separation party. Only provinces can decide to separate, not federal parties.

Tiberius
Tiberius

The Maverick Party has smelled like controlled opposition to me, ever since it was taken over by ex-CPC members. A way of taking over that spot on the chess board, only to sit there and do nothing.

Goose
Goose

They refused to speak out against covid tyranny, so people went PPC instead; so long as Trudeau is in power, people will try and unseat him first; in the last election the local Maverick candidate was beaten by the token liberal candidate in my rural AB riding. And the name is ridiculous.

murrius54
murrius54

I agree that the name has got to go. Keep the spirit of the west that produced the name but come up with something less poetic and more pragmatic.

Resolute
Resolute

Maverick Party or any party that tries to represent the west federally to the east is a dead horse to ride. There is only one way to get respect and Danielle is doing that, albeit with some hiccups like not mandating the return or all and I mean all "unvaccinated" workers who were fired, laid off or suspended to their jobs with full back pay benefits and compensation.

