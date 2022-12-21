Colin Krieger and the Maverick Party were all about Western autonomy before it was cool — so, why are they noticeably absent as Saskatchewan and Alberta introduce sovereignty-themed legislation?
Possibly, it's the poor showing the party delivered in the last election. The unexpected results left many supporters dejected and numerous electoral district associations (EDA’s) abandoned. An unfortunate circumstance to say the least, because the election numbers alone don’t accurately reflect what the party achieved. While it’s true the Maverick Party only pulled in .20% of total votes, few acknowledged that in less than a year they were able to create a coherent platform, organize dozens of electoral district associations and field 29 candidates. They did this all the while being severely constrained with minimal funding.
It borders on satirical that what they managed to do in the lead up to the election was exactly what most people complain about wanting from their government: Industry, organization and delivering results with the fewest dollars spent as possible.
In May 2022 the conclusion of a two-horse leadership race saw Maverick Party interim leader and former MP Jay Hill replaced by Colin Krieger. Coming out of retirement to lead the party, Jay Hill brought a ton of credibility, professional contacts and name recognition from his past foray in politics. It undoubtedly helped to buoy the party in its infancy. Colin on the other hand, while energetic and full of good ideas, just doesn’t have the same star power. As a result the party gets much less press coverage than is required grow its membership and brand.
But then, branding is the party’s biggest challenge.
With prairie premiers fanning the flames of western autonomy and the federal government stoking the fire with rising inflation, Bill C - 21 and endless ethics scandals, now is the time for the Maverick Party to rebrand. As popular as Yellowstone and cowboy shows are, if you’re not drawing members from across the urban/rural in political times like this, you’d best be looking in the mirror to figure out why. Maybe the cowboy/roughneck theme isn’t as appealing in politics as it is in TV.
While internal polls show the party rank and file prefer the name, it’s not resonating well outside their own echo chamber. I said it first as member and then later as a CEO for a Maverick EDA: If the party is ever going to have a chance at being anything more than a fringe party, the name has got to go. To be charitable, the popularity of Pierre Poilievre is 100% hindering the Maverick Party’s growth and relevance. But the fact remains, when your organization sounds more like a steak house franchise than a federal party, it doesn’t matter how good your policies are no one is going to take you seriously. (And the policies are quite good.)
The Maverick Party has the potential to capitalize on the sentiment that is growing in western provinces and to carve a niche for themselves on the federal landscape. They already have a solid policy platform and declared intent to represent those living west of the 98th meridian. They would only support legislation that benefits or at least doesn’t hinder the West. Yes, you heard that right, that means that the party could easily find themselves supporting Liberal, NDP, Conservative or BQ legislation so long is it met those two criteria.
A party whose foundations were built on those two simple criteria would likely enjoy prolonged popularity if elected. That's because they would be able represent their constituents and region first and foremost, not the party. It would also enable — and behoove them — to work cooperatively with others in parliament to achieve their goals. Perhaps the name ought to be the Western Cooperative Party? Maybe that sounds a little like the old Co-operative Commonwealth Federation? (CCF) But then, maybe that would be appropriate given the CCF also had its roots in western discontent.
So while a few Western provinces essentially go maverick in all but name to distance themselves from the federal government, the Maverick Party probably needs to change theirs in order to get closer to it. It’s that or ride off into the sunset.
John Thomson is a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, children’s author, and aspiring columnist. He lives and writes in Moose Jaw, SK.
(13) comments
Why can't all " Conservative " minded join to make one party and " Progressive " minded make another party.
A two party system both Federally and Provincialy would be better than what we have now.
Or better yet, no party affiliation like we have for our municipal elections?
I do not understand why more people do not vote for a party like the Maverick Party. It totally baffles me. In a federal election our votes do NOT count. They announce who is Prime Minister BEFORE our votes are even counted. So why not vote for a party like Maverick? At least then we could possibly have a say in Ottawa. 🤷♀️
I agree. For some it's about the name though. I have trouble with that, but have to admit that no all people think the way I do. Logically, they could be called almost anything, if the policies match, who cares about the rest. Others are emotional and need an attachment to the name somehow.
Hi John, I sit on the board of govenors for the Maverick Party. Would you be willing to do an interview/article with the party leader, Colin Krieger? Perhaps he could answer your questions from the article. It could replace some of your speculation with, at the very least, what the party is aware of. Please email carmen@maverickparty.ca if you're interested.
Thank you
Starting new parties is stupid and a bit lazy. The real trick to politics is to take over an existing party from the inside. Just look at the Democrat party in the US, they were taken over by the radicals who ousted every blue dog Democrat.
It looks like Daniell has taken over the UPC from the inside. That is the correct way to move the political shifts.
The Maverick party has a good message: But their challenges are: 1. We can’t weaken the CPC by splitting the votes. 2. About 20% of people in Alberta are new Canadians. They don’t really understand the long history of Abuses from Ottawa. 3. Separation did not work for Quebec. 4. We are not ready, we must take back every ounce of power from Ottawa we can first. And in the end if all provinces band together they can make permanent changes to stop Ottawa from being the Dictatorship it has become under JT.
The vote is decided before the Western vote is counted. 68% of the vote is done before the Manitoba boarder. The GTA and the goldern horseshoe decide who wins. Vote splitting in the west is the great myth that keeps the west voting cpc. If we do that, nothing changes.
It’s simple, the west isn’t ready for this type
Of party quite yet. Western separation is non starter right now, it might become more
Popular but right now it isn’t. Just look at the results of the bye elections in Alberta, WIPA barely registers. Not to say it won’t become popular in the future, but we have to stay focused on one thing and one thing only, ridding ourselves of this present Liberal/NDP regime that is taking us for a ride into communism.
The Maverick Party is not a separation party. Only provinces can decide to separate, not federal parties.
The Maverick Party has smelled like controlled opposition to me, ever since it was taken over by ex-CPC members. A way of taking over that spot on the chess board, only to sit there and do nothing.
They refused to speak out against covid tyranny, so people went PPC instead; so long as Trudeau is in power, people will try and unseat him first; in the last election the local Maverick candidate was beaten by the token liberal candidate in my rural AB riding. And the name is ridiculous.
I agree that the name has got to go. Keep the spirit of the west that produced the name but come up with something less poetic and more pragmatic.
Maverick Party or any party that tries to represent the west federally to the east is a dead horse to ride. There is only one way to get respect and Danielle is doing that, albeit with some hiccups like not mandating the return or all and I mean all "unvaccinated" workers who were fired, laid off or suspended to their jobs with full back pay benefits and compensation.
