THOMSON: They're guilty as charged... now what?

A recent Federal Court ruling found Prime Minister Trudeau and his government overreached when they invoked the War Measures (Emergencies) Act. Okay, now what?Despite partisan Liberal nonchalance, and more than a few left-leaning pundits, this isn’t just another run-of-the-mill Trudeau ethics violation.His actions and those of his ministers, intentionally infringed on the Charter of Rights of Canadians — the most sacrosanct document of the land.But it’s not entirely surprising. Justin Trudeau is a serial ethics violator with a blind spot regarding right and wrong.Frankly, its incredible the RCMP isn’t releasing public safety bulletins about him.“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains at large and has been assessed at high-risk to repeat an ethics violation.”But that would be superfluous. It’s public knowledge, anyway.Sadly, as is often the case with repeat offenders inappropriately released back into the community without proper safeguards, the prime minister has committed another offence. Sadly, and predictably, this one is far more serious than his previous indiscretions. Violating the Charter is a significant escalation from having been investigated three times and twice been found guilty of violating Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act. A quick look over our shoulders... His first offence stemmed from his 2016 Aga Khan vacation. Then came his attempt to influence then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin prosecution agreement. And last, but not least, he narrowly avoided a third finding of wrongdoing in the investigation of the WE Charity scandal.Which takes me back to my initial question — now what? What do we do with an unrepentant prime minister and government that has trampled our Charter rights? How do we prevent a similar injustice from occurring?It can hardly stand that the only consequence Justin Trudeau and his ministers face is something so paltry as the maximum administrative monetary penalty that the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner can assign — an insulting $500.Hundreds and thousands of regular Canadians had their lives ruined by these politicians and their gratuitous invocation of the Emergency Measures Act. Some didn’t even attend the protest in Ottawa, but were targeted nonetheless and in an apparent retaliation for simply donating to the convoy had their accounts frozen.That on its own is worth more than a $500 fine.But those impacted don’t get those fines paid out to them anyway, which is why we will likely see large class-action lawsuits against the government in court. If they even get that far. It’s entirely possible the government decides to settle before even going to court like they did with Omar Khadr.Those negatively affected can only hope it’s that good of a deal. (Khadr got $10.5 million.)But it’s doubtful lawsuits or settlements will dissuade politicians from repeating such an egregious overreach. They would never have to personally pay out any damages awarded to the plaintiffs anyway. It’ll simply become another line item on our national debt.Public shaming won’t work either. When Mario Dion stepped down as Ethics Commissioner in 2023 he said that “public shaming is the foundation of the system.” That system is the Conflict-of-Interest Act and the Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Commons. Both have worked relatively well until recently. But one man’s lack of honour or integrity has left them in ruins.Prime Minister Trudeau is akin to the main character in Hans Christian Anderson’s story about The Emperor’s New Clothes. The only difference is that the Emperor did care when he found he was naked. It looks as if the prime minister doesn’t.No government found to have needlessly invoked the Emergencies Act and trampled on Canadians’ Charter rights should be allowed to continue as if nothing has happened. They’ve essentially committed aggravated assault against the Charter, were found guilty, but just sort of shrugged their shoulders and said, “see you at appeal.” No big deal.I’m no constitutional lawyer but it’s unconscionable that this should stand. The complete lack of democratic tools to enforce accountability from a prime minister or government on occasions such as this needs to be put right during the 45th Parliament.Or at the next election. It can’t come quickly enough.