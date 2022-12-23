This coming January will mark 28 years since Defence Minister David Collenette announced the disbandment of the Canadian Airborne Regiment (CAR) following the Somalia inquiry. Given the scandalous findings of the Arbour report, released this past May, will the current Minister Anita Anand act like her predecessor and shutter Canada’s Royal Military Colleges (RMC)? Unlikely, but perhaps she should.
If you are not aware the ‘Arbour Report’ full title is: The Independent External Comprehensive Review of the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). It was launched following a spate of high profile and ongoing cases of sexual misconduct within the force. The most egregious was that of former chief of Defence Staff, General Jonathan Vance. Vance was the architect of Operation Honour, a mission given to the CAF to combat, prevent, and address sexual misconduct. He later plead guilty to obstruction of justice after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.
Led by former Supreme Court Justice Madame Louise Arbour, her review took place from May 2021 to May 2022 and was an extensive examination of nearly every facet of the CAF. It also assessed the organization's progress on the recommendations made in the 2015 Deschamps’ report, which was a study similar in nature. To summarize the most recent findings — they were damning — but especially so when it came to Canada’s Royal Military Colleges.
Her conclusion was, “The military colleges appear as institutions from a different era, with an outdated and problematic leadership model. There are legitimate reasons to question the wisdom of maintaining the existence of these military colleges as they currently exist.”
With one paragraph, Arbour figuratively shook an institution long regarded as a cornerstone of Canada’s military establishment and revealed that behind the historic scarlet facade, things are crumbling badly. Her question of their ongoing relevance in the context of an organization struggling with culture change is likely to prove to be a bellwether regarding CAF senior leaders and the governments commitment to meaningful change.
This leads me back to my opening paragraph and the loose comparison I made between the CAR and RMC — it’s hard to refute the undeniable link between the two and strong action is required.
At the heart of both affairs, external inquiries found a problematic, insular culture with significant leadership issues; but the similarities don’t end there. Just because there's no graphic evidence to raise the ire and calls for accountability from Canadians — like the photos of tortured and murdered Somali teen Shidane Arone did — doesn’t mean the scale and impact of what happened at RMC is not similar in scale in its repugnance.
Hazing, sexual assault, demeaning behaviour, suicide, rape culture, all the things the CAR was disbanded for, have all been reported on by various media outlets as occurring at RMC’s over the years. Yet despite all this, very little has changed. Why?
In her report, Arbour struck the proverbial nail on the head in answer to the question. She identified that: “…the military colleges are viewed by many in the CAF as untouchable institutions. There is a strong “ex-cadet” component among CAF officers at all levels, particularly among GOFOs (General/Flag Officers) who value their experience at military college and are not open to changing how it operates.”
This statement was backed by a 2017 Auditor General report that found 62% of CAF senior leaders received their undergraduate degree from a military college. Separate data from the CAF found nearly half of all general and flag officers had a degree from one. Given the number of officers in the CAF who go through the military college regular officer training plan (ROTP) is only 46% it begs the question: is their education superior or is it nepotism run amok? With so many alumni in positions of power, indoctrinated and naturally protective of their school, change from within is improbable.
This makes Anand’s December 12 updates on the path forward to implement all 48 of Arbour’s recommendations, especially regarding military colleges, disappointing. She's directed the establishment of a Canadian Military College Review Board which will be comprised of defence team members' external experts; however, DND/CAF will be developing the terms of reference and board composition. While this is in line with reports recommendation, DND has been known to hamper or impede the work of external investigators.
The Ombudsman and journalists filing access to information reports are but two recent examples.
There is no doubt Canada’s military colleges graduate a full spectrum of officers from incompetent all the way to exceptional — just like at any educational institution — but they aren’t the only way the CAF gets it’s officers.
Many officers who attend civilian university and then apply to Canadian Armed Forces go on to become fully functional officers of varying competence and ethical standards. Anecdotally, it’s been my experience they're preferred for their natural leadership and openness, often in stark comparison to those who attended RMC.
Likewise, any assumption implying because they didn’t attend a military college makes them less suitable for command is unfounded. In fact, based on Arbour’s report, the opposite case could be made. After all, they have not been influenced by a morally challenged institution during their formative years.
The Royal Military College in Kingston was founded in 1874 and the Canadian Airborne Regiment in 1968. We disbanded one that was found to have systemic cultural problems after just 27 years, perhaps after 148 years it’s time we do it to the other.
John Thomson is a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, children’s author, and aspiring columnist. He lives and writes in Moose Jaw, SK.
(6) comments
Like with every large institution, there are a range of good and bad people. Disbanding RMC will not fix the 'culture', better over site and governance will, much like the Forces themselves need. I read an essay from a CAF member graduating from the U of Toronto, also a grad of RMC and Royal Roads. (Education is ongoing for officers.) It was filled with detail and references to Arbour's report. She too, wants to see the CAF fixed, not dismantled. Toppling statues and burning down institutions is not helpful.
You can call me a "sexist misogynist dinosaur" as per M in one of the Bond movies, if you will. I don't care ! The decline of all and any militaries are directly related to allowing women into the teeth arms. Both of these reports are by women, what do you think would be the result?. Furthermore, the primary task of any military is to kill the enemy! Period. If you don't have soldiers willing to do that upon order then you don't have a military at all. It takes a special kind of person to do that, and many of those are not your "fine, upstanding citizen types" . Extremely few militaries have successfully integrated women into their armed forces especially infantry, armour and naval units where group dynamics and unit cohesion are paramount, and most of those have segregated male and female units. Given the tremendous loss of trained soldiers(8000) in the US forces in Afghanistan among women soldiers who got pregnant and had to be removed out of the front lines, its obvious mixing men and women in a front line battle situation will never work as the Israelis found out many years ago. Finally, these reports border on sedition, as being targeted to demoralize our Canadian soldier to the detriment of their ability to fight, kill and die for us in the event of the next war.
Absolutely right.
War is down and dirty. The idea that we send the saintly to do our fighting might sound good on paper to those who like to sanitize things they don’t understand. Take ISIS. Rapes, beheadings, burning prisoners alive, an example of what we are up against in war. Think Russians as an example, are any different, check the history books on how they treated German women after the second world war. We are now turning our armed forces into a boy scout camp. On top of not having any support from the government who is intent on supporting other countries instead of our own, members now have to make sure everything is politically correct and woke. You wonder why CAF cannot attract new members? Put the wokest woman, a former UN rep, into any investigation of the CAF and see what you get. Why don’t we just fold the armed forces and forget about it. The day they opened the CAF, police, RCMP to every Tom, Richard and Laurie, with Trudeau’s running the country, anyone with half a brain could see what was coming. Now add on Louise Arbour.
I had to put Tom, Richard in as the short form of Richard was not acceptable to the WS. Profanity I guess. Made me laugh as it fit with the context my rant.
Truth. Duty. Valour...Don't Get Caught.
