RMC Kingston

Parade at Royal Military College, Kingston. Veteran John Thomson argues that the culture there is toxic and it's time to shut it down.

 Lexy Correa

This coming January will mark 28 years since Defence Minister David Collenette announced the disbandment of the Canadian Airborne Regiment (CAR) following the Somalia inquiry. Given the scandalous findings of the Arbour report, released this past May, will the current Minister Anita Anand act like her predecessor and shutter Canada’s Royal Military Colleges (RMC)? Unlikely, but perhaps she should.

If you are not aware the ‘Arbour Report’ full title is: The Independent External Comprehensive Review of the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). It was launched following a spate of high profile and ongoing cases of sexual misconduct within the force. The most egregious was that of former chief of Defence Staff, General Jonathan Vance. Vance was the architect of Operation Honour, a mission given to the CAF to combat, prevent, and address sexual misconduct. He later plead guilty to obstruction of justice after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Like with every large institution, there are a range of good and bad people. Disbanding RMC will not fix the 'culture', better over site and governance will, much like the Forces themselves need. I read an essay from a CAF member graduating from the U of Toronto, also a grad of RMC and Royal Roads. (Education is ongoing for officers.) It was filled with detail and references to Arbour's report. She too, wants to see the CAF fixed, not dismantled. Toppling statues and burning down institutions is not helpful.

Resolute
Resolute

You can call me a "sexist misogynist dinosaur" as per M in one of the Bond movies, if you will. I don't care ! The decline of all and any militaries are directly related to allowing women into the teeth arms. Both of these reports are by women, what do you think would be the result?. Furthermore, the primary task of any military is to kill the enemy! Period. If you don't have soldiers willing to do that upon order then you don't have a military at all. It takes a special kind of person to do that, and many of those are not your "fine, upstanding citizen types" . Extremely few militaries have successfully integrated women into their armed forces especially infantry, armour and naval units where group dynamics and unit cohesion are paramount, and most of those have segregated male and female units. Given the tremendous loss of trained soldiers(8000) in the US forces in Afghanistan among women soldiers who got pregnant and had to be removed out of the front lines, its obvious mixing men and women in a front line battle situation will never work as the Israelis found out many years ago. Finally, these reports border on sedition, as being targeted to demoralize our Canadian soldier to the detriment of their ability to fight, kill and die for us in the event of the next war.

mppower
mppower

Absolutely right.

mppower
mppower

War is down and dirty. The idea that we send the saintly to do our fighting might sound good on paper to those who like to sanitize things they don’t understand. Take ISIS. Rapes, beheadings, burning prisoners alive, an example of what we are up against in war. Think Russians as an example, are any different, check the history books on how they treated German women after the second world war. We are now turning our armed forces into a boy scout camp. On top of not having any support from the government who is intent on supporting other countries instead of our own, members now have to make sure everything is politically correct and woke. You wonder why CAF cannot attract new members? Put the wokest woman, a former UN rep, into any investigation of the CAF and see what you get. Why don’t we just fold the armed forces and forget about it. The day they opened the CAF, police, RCMP to every Tom, Richard and Laurie, with Trudeau’s running the country, anyone with half a brain could see what was coming. Now add on Louise Arbour.

mppower
mppower

I had to put Tom, Richard in as the short form of Richard was not acceptable to the WS. Profanity I guess. Made me laugh as it fit with the context my rant.

Goose
Goose

Truth. Duty. Valour...Don't Get Caught.

