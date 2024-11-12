THOMSON: Toxic air force buildings and a toxic policy of concealment at the Snowbirds base?

If there's a connection between unexplained deaths and illnesses, and buildings at 15 Wing Moose Jaw known to be toxic, this veterans' group aims to expose it

15 Wing Moose Jaw is the home of the The site is home to 431 Air Demonstration Squadron — better known as the Snowbirds — the Contracted Flight Training and Support program and the NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) program. The latter is part of Canada's contribution to the NATO alliance. Writer John Thomson points out it is also home to at least seven toxic buildings, that may be connected to unexplained deaths and illnesses among people who have worked there. Courtesy Canadian Base Operators