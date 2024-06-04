Opinion

THOMSON: Traitors in the House

According to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, an unknown number of federal politicians are apparently in the pay of foreign governments... Writer John Thomson is outraged and urges the Trudeau Liberals to set aside partisan concerns and deal with it.
According to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, an unknown number of federal politicians are apparently in the pay of foreign governments... Writer John Thomson is outraged and urges the Trudeau Liberals to set aside partisan concerns and deal with it.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
National Security And Intelligence Committee Of Parliamentarians
Former governor general David Johnston
Special rapporteur not an option

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news