Opinion

THOMSON: What's the point of the NDP now?

It must have seemed like such a good idea at the time. But, John Thomson writes that the fruit of the NDP's cooperation with the Liberals has been that the Grits take credit for anything that looks popular, leaving Jagmeet Singh with nothing more than his campaign against Galen Weston and increasingly troublesome, anti-Israel, and antisemitic rhetoric. It's not a winner
It must have seemed like such a good idea at the time. But, John Thomson writes that the fruit of the NDP's cooperation with the Liberals has been that the Grits take credit for anything that looks popular, leaving Jagmeet Singh with nothing more than his campaign against Galen Weston and increasingly troublesome, anti-Israel, and antisemitic rhetoric. It's not a winnerWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Jagmeet Singh
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Confidence And Supply Agreement
anti-semitism
Galen Weston
Pharmacare and dental plans less than claimed

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news