THOMSON: What's the point of the NDP now?

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP’s recent vote to prevent a parliamentary investigation into the infiltration of our top infectious disease lab signifies a new era for the NDP — obsolescence.It’s a prospect that doesn’t bring me any joy. My secret confession… I have a soft spot for the NDP.My particular partiality stems from my late grandfather and great grandfather, who were both members of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF,) the progenitor of the modern day NDP.For those who may not know, the CCF formed in Calgary in 1932. It was organized to address the concerns of workers and farmers adversely affected by the Great Depression and those otherwise disadvantaged by the brutal economy of 90 years ago.In a few short years, the party blossomed across the prairies and in 1944, formed the first social-democrat government in North America, when it was elected as the provincial government in Saskatchewan. Over time, with political fortune's natural ebb and flow, it morphed into today's NDP.Despite the changes, my grandpa remained a staunch NDP supporter. He was also your typical Saskatchewan farmer of that generation. A hard-working family man with a gracious demeanour, pragmatic intelligence, quick wit and easy smile.Throughout the Chretien, Martin and Harper years, he and I would share good natured barbs about our politics. These were often accentuated with hot takes from the latest skits put on by the CBC’s Royal Canadian Air Farce. But under it all there was always the underlying ideological and policy jousting.Looking back now, I can better appreciate the positions my grandpa held.The challenges that he and his contemporaries faced as kids and then as young adults in the post-depression and war years, are increasingly similar in some respects, to what many Canadians face today. In particular, housing, jobs and affordability.To my grandpa and his generation, the CCF and the early NDP were the undisputed champions of the little guy. They were paragons for matters of moral righteousness and they would make their values known and hold the government of the day to account.What in God’s name happened?While I often criticize the NDP for their outlandish and often comical positions, I’ve always recognized their utility as a unique political entity in Canada. My criticisms were never out of malice, but rather from a genuine desire to see them do well as an alternative for the politically homeless in this country.But under the leadership of Jagmeet Singh, the NDP is all but indistinguishable from the ruling Liberal Party. Today, a vote for the NDP is a vote for Justin Trudeau. I wish it were hyperbole, but it’s not.The Liberal-NDP confidence and supply agreement (CASA) will reach its second anniversary on March 22 this year. But it’s hardly an occasion to celebrate. The NDP are seemingly trapped in an abusive relationship with the Liberals. They’re either unable or unwilling to extricate themselves from it.The whole idea of entering into the CASA was for the NDP to see some of its main policy priorities made into reality. In theory, all it was going to cost them was a few key votes to support the Liberal minority in Parliament. But I doubt anyone predicted it would mean selling the soul out from within the party as well.The NDP claim they’ve achieved significant things by entering into the CASA. But, they haven’t.Their first so-called success was a national dental plan. Except it’s poorly conceived and serves very few Canadians.The second false victory was a much touted pharmacare plan. Except it’s not actually a pharmacare plan at all. It’s an un-costed prescription scheme for just two classes of medications, which the provinces still have to opt in to.Yet to get these two paltry concessions cost the NDP dearly.All they had to do was look the other way on the biggest national security failure in the history of this country and continue to support the most spendthrift, tax-happy, deficit-addicted government to ever hold the balance of power in Parliament.It’s hardly something the founding fathers of the CCF or even the late Jack Layton would look back upon with pride.Which brings me back to the NDP’s growing obsolescence, and how all the other parties are eating the good parts of its lunch.The Liberals are claiming the national dental plan and new drug plan as their own. The NDP can bellyache about it but come the election, they won’t get an ounce of credit for it. Meanwhile the Conservatives are championing those everyday Canadians for whom the cost of living has become untenable. So what does that leave for the NDP?Realistically? It amounts to a campaign against Galen Weston and an increasingly troublesome anti-Israel, antisemitic rhetoric and vacuous foreign policy. That’s it. Neither is going to win them an election let alone save their party from plummeting in seat count.I still want the NDP to succeed. And no, not just because I'm sentimental. It’s because I don’t relish the idea of a conservative super majority or the Bloc Quebecois as the official opposition.But alas. This could and should be the NDP’s time to shine, but they've sold their birthright for a mess of pottage — they’ve given up a great opportunity for meaningless baubles, while being out-maneuvered by both the Liberals and Conservatives. It’s incredibly frustrating for me and I’m not even a member. I can’t imagine what it must be like for all the old school Dipper’s right now.The NDP needs a serious course correction and a new leader before the next writ drops. If they don’t, I expect it will be maybe one or two more elections until they eventually fade to irrelevance alongside Elizabeth May and her Green Party. That or they’ll simply fold in with the Liberals.Either way, it’s shaping up to be an ignominious end for a truly historic Canadian political party.I’m just glad my grandpa isn’t around to see it.