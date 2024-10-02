THOMSON: Where's the late Rex Murphy's Order of Canada?

It's not as if Canadians have ceased to be good or heroic, but Rideau Hall isn't bothering to keep up with the national honours system

It has been 18 years since the last Cross of Valour has been awarded, (to First Officer LA Palmer, a coastguard officer who rescued two west coast fishermen in 2004, pictured here with former GG Michaëlle Jean.) Columnist John Thomson laments that under the care of the incumbent Governor General, the entire Canadian honours system has ground to a virtual standstill. Rideau Hall