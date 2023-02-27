Trudeau with Xi

Prime Minister Trudeau greets China's President Xi Jinping, December 5th 2017.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

In the realm of global politics, Canada’s overall affairs and governance is a relatively bland and uneventful affair compared to those of other democratic nations. Yet the recent revelations from leaked CSIS documents that showed China successfully meddled in our 2021 federal election, and that Prime Minister Trudeau and his chief advisors apparently knew but did nothing, has flipped that narrative on its head. So why isn’t the CBC reporting on it?

The story of China’s election interference was first printed by the Globe and Mail on February 17th, 2023. A few days later it was expounded on in shocking detail by Global News’ Sam Cooper. Yet despite a full week having elapsed since the story broke, our highly vaunted CBC has carried next to no coverage on the topic. In fact the only piece the CBC news website is a deflection piece outlining that the prime minister and his staff doubt the validity and details of the leaked documents. Evidently, that heavy taxpayer subsidization is finally paying major dividends for Trudeau and the Liberals.

(6) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Our problem? We don't have an online news channel like GB NEWS in the UK. Google it.

The CBC, Global News et cetera are propagandists for the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.

Report
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I've just been over on the CommieBC's online platform. Not a mention of this story. One more reason to defund and privatize the CBC.

But these days, I'm starting to wonder about PP.'s claim to defund the CBC if elected PM.

Report
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I can give you 1.5 billion reasons.

Report
free the west
free the west

Gee, I wonder why?

Report
eldon628
eldon628

Never bite the hand that feeds you. No matter how despicable, incompetent and traitorous that hand is.

Report
guest310
guest310

With countless other media sources in Canada, CBC should be irrelevant if not covering. Let's see more coverage from MSM even though they also receive federal funding. Federal funding or not the truth needs to be out there.

Report

