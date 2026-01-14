TIAN: From cheap gas to expensive vegetables — Alberta is wasting its best asset

David Tian is a geologist and an owner of a junior oil and gas company in Calgary.Everyone feels the pain of high food prices, especially vegetables. Affordability is a serious problem facing every Albertan nowadays, and every level of government is talking about it a lot and trying to solve it. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much progress so far because they just talk about it but not do anything. A bundle of green onions costs almost two dollars for seven of them, and some leafy vegetables cost almost five dollars per pound. The biggest reason is that most of the vegetables we consume are imported and trucked thousands of miles from the US and Mexico. Only 10-15% is produced from BC and Alberta.For decades, Alberta has been one of the major producers of natural gas in the world. It has been the backbone of provincial energy security and revenue source, and a key export commodity. However, in recent years, our natural gas has been sold at heavily discounted, even negative, prices. Yet, the traditional model — extract, process, transport, sell — captures only a fraction of the potential value embedded in this resource.The huge power demand of the new wave of data centres and AI industry provides Alberta with a great opportunity and a solution to address the affordability issue while simultaneously making Alberta a leader in the data centre and AI industry. Now, Alberta has a unique opportunity to rethink how natural gas is used. Rather than a single linear value chain, natural gas can anchor an integrated, multi-value-chain system that produces electricity, digital infrastructure, food, and jobs while improving affordability and lowering emissions intensity.This is not a theoretical future. The technologies and applications already exist. What is required is a systems-level mindset and coordinated work among the oil, gas, and agricultural industries and governments..Doef’s greenhouse near Gull Lake provides an example of a concept with perfection: ecologically and environmentally responsible if a data centre is integrated into it. Natural gas provides the fuel for the generators, which provide the power for the greenhouse. Snow and rainwater are collected for the plants. Purified CO₂ is then pumped into the greenhouse to speed up plant growth. And the waste heat from generators keeps the greenhouse warm year-round. The vegetables are sold to the local markets with a short distance of trucking. If hundreds of similar greenhouses integrated with natural gas power plants and data centres are built and in operation, the food price in Alberta will be much lower than it now.At the centre of this opportunity is a simple but powerful concept: gas-to-power as a platform, not an endpoint.Natural gas-fired power generation can convert Alberta's abundant gas into reliable, dispatchable electricity. Compared to exporting raw gas, this step alone increases value per molecule and strengthens domestic energy resilience.But electricity should not be the final product.By co-locating gas-fired power generation with downstream users, Alberta can multiply economic output from the same unit of gas..Currently, the demand in Alberta for data centre/AI is over 20 GW from the 37 proposed projects on the waiting list. As a list, the comparison capacity is 12 GW. The Alberta gap time necessitates reliable, 24/7 power, stable energy prices, cool climates for computer cooling, and secure jurisdictions.Alberta has everything that is required.This transforms natural gas from a commodity into an enabler of the digital economy — creating skilled jobs, tax revenue, and long-term infrastructure investment.In traditional power generation, waste heat and CO₂ are released to the atmosphere. In an integrated system, they become valuable inputs. In Alberta's climate, heating costs are a costly operating cost for year-round greenhouse production, especially during the long and cold winter. By integrating greenhouses with gas-to-power and data centre facilities, heat costs can drop dramatically or even become free. This free heat can boost CO₂ productivity by about 30% if the CO₂ concentration is increased from 400 ppm to 1100 ppm. Additionally, this integration allows for year-round, local production, which reduces transportation emissions. It also provides food sovereignty during tariff wars with the US by enabling local, high-volume, high-quality production of cucumbers, peppers, and leafy greens, grown for and by local staff from nearby communities at affordable prices.The traditional gas value chain monetizes gas once..An integrated system monetizes the same gas multiple times by first selling it to power generation facilities. The generated power is then sold to data centres, which further utilize the energy to provide services. Additionally, the CO₂ produced during the process is sold or transferred to greenhouses, serving both local and export markets. Finally, the data centre services are exported globally, creating another revenue stream.Globally, this adds revenue, employment, and resilience without increasing resource extraction.To unlock this opportunity, Alberta must optimize its regulations at both the provincial and municipal levels. At the municipal level, these regulations are often repeated multiple times, such as public notifications from different agencies and government regulatory timelines. By addressing these issues, Alberta can become competitive among all jurisdictions for waste heat and CO₂ utilization between energy producers, utilities, tech firms, and agri-businesses.Additionally, it requires a shift in mindset from optimizing individual assets to designing integrated systems.Alberta has always been an energy leader. The next chapter is not about abandoning hydrocarbons. It is about using them more intelligently.By transforming natural gas from a single-purpose commodity into the backbone of multi-value-chain energy hubs, Alberta can achieve several significant outcomes. It can strengthen its oil and gas industry, build a competitive digital economy, improve food affordability and sovereignty, reduce emissions intensity, and create durable, diversified growth.The molecules are already here. The opportunity lies in how we connect them.