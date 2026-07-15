TOKEN LEFTY: Alberta doesn't need independence — it needs a national identity

The Western Standard has invited me to contribute as their “Token Lefty,” a term I embrace. They stand out for breaking the echo chamber by welcoming an outside voice, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. Thanks for reading, and if you have a question or comment, I’d love to hear from you. If Albertans want to separate — and to be clear, that wouldn't be my choice — those in favour need to look beyond the country they don't want to be and start thinking about the kind of country they do want to be. It seems very few people organizing within the separatist movement are versed in actual nation building.Even for those of us who do not want to separate, Alberta could benefit from a clearer sense of who we are, separate from Canada. A clear, non-political provincial identity would attract visitors, new talent in every industry, and investment.I'm in London right now, a city with a very clear identity. Somehow, even with many different groups of people calling this city home, London maintains a crystal-clear sense of self.Preserving Our Heritage is Non-PoliticalIt would be to everyone's benefit, whether within Confederation or not, to determine what we want the legacy of Alberta’s wealth, our talents, and our province's beauty and gifts to be. I don't think that is a left-or-right thing. I have said in this column before that the one thing I think Albertans across the political spectrum can agree on is that we love our home. Perhaps it's time to consider the kind of legacy we want to pass down to future generations.For example, Calgary specifically has a nasty habit of tearing down buildings when they're 40, 50, or 60 years old. That's the age when they require updating and refitting, when their architectural design isn't stylish anymore, when they aren't chic or aspirational anymore. London didn't do that, in many cases, for reasons of necessity. In Western Canada, we have nearly endless space to expand. But also, the ancient buildings of London became more precious after the Blitz, when so many were lost to bombings. .This prompted not only nostalgia but also bureaucracy. The government stepped in and strictly protected heritage sites, something some municipal governments in Alberta have been ambivalent about, to say the least. Calgary won't have the opportunity to preserve our heritage unless we stop tearing down every Brutalist-era 1970s government structure we tire of, in favour of a strip mall or new development. Are those concrete monstrosities ugly? To our modern eyes, sure. But George Orwell didn't think much of the University of London's Art Deco masterpiece, Senate House, which he used as the basis for the Ministry of Truth in his book 1984. And just look at this beauty. Clearly, tastes change..Burn it to the Ground?If Alberta is going to be a nation, or simply a province to be taken seriously, and a world-class tourist destination beyond our natural assets, our grandchildren should know what their ancestors thought was beautiful or important. Those who strongly hope Alberta remains in Canada could benefit from considering how best to preserve what makes this province great, because many of us begrudgingly agree with the separatists on one thing: too many people in the rest of Canada fail to appreciate Alberta, outside the townsite of Banff, the ski hills they visit, or the taxes we pay. Does it help that a few of the very loudest Albertans consider "Burn it to the Ground" by Nickelback to be their personal theme song? No, no, it does not. But just because I'm a leftist doesn't mean I agree with how Alberta is viewed by some within the rest of the country who have never bothered to get to know us. I’m just saying it’s possible to like the song without taking it literally.If the Albertan identity remains limited to our regional accent, the vehicles we drive, and the teams we cheer for, certainly legitimate aspects of life in our fair province, we are missing out on preserving a deeper identity for future generations. I want to explore some other aspects of identity, inspired by my time here in London..First, expanding our global reputation for economic success beyond the primary industry. Our economic identity is always going to include oil in some capacity. No one practical wants to go back to a time before oil products, not even leftists. Without oil, we would be using glass IV bottles in hospitals, like on that old TV show, M*A*S*H. But appreciating that petroleum exists doesn't have to mean excluding all other industries, including green energy. Albertans are pros at entrepreneurship and business-mindedness. The concept of depoliticizing support and expansion of industries, in addition to oil, secures an economic future for our kids. Second, protecting the beauty of our natural environment. This is just common sense. The Alberta government is trying to sell our own land out from under us for coal mining on the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Not because their voters asked them to, but because foreign billionaires and corporations want them to. We should absolutely not be mining for coal in some of the most pristine land in the world. This is another thing left and right seem to agree on. Obviously, us hippie lefties hate the idea. First Nations leaders have spoken out. But also, mining on the Eastern Slopes isn't what generational cattle ranchers whose land and water stand to be polluted want, nor is it what hunters, who are some of the most important conservationists in Alberta, think is right. We are groups of very, very different people. And we all say the same thing. Protect this beautiful province. The government works for us. No coal mining on the Eastern Slopes.Third, protecting our history. Tearing things down just because they're old is a very Albertan tendency. I think if we want respect outside our borders, we need to start preserving our own history, and that means not tearing down buildings because some developer wants to make a buck.Future Credibility at StakeWe're a young province. Established in 1905, our birth wasn't that long ago. Furthermore, some of our most newsworthy moments weren't all that auspicious. For example, London has its blue circular plaques that depict where famous people like Orwell or Charles Dickens lived or worked. What would Alberta's even say? "Here's where Ralph Klein threw pennies at a bunch of unhoused people and told them to get a job?" Alberta is great at spirit, but sometimes less good at sober second thought. .Because of this somewhat freewheeling history, it becomes all the more important to protect and preserve what is both special and credible about living here. Despite all our quirks, I love Alberta. When I temporarily head to a city like London, I always come home. Outsiders may not get it, but no matter where we are on the political spectrum, we all know why we're here. If we are going to be a serious province, let's start considering what we would like the history books to say about us. Bridget Brown is a Calgary-based writer and small business owner. A former TV journalist, she is currently completing a master’s degree in neuroscience at King’s College London. Read her writing at imposterreview.substack.com