Opinion

TOKEN LEFTY: Alberta doesn't need independence — it needs a national identity

Whether Alberta stays in Canada or not, a province that tears down its history and neglects its heritage will never build the future it claims to want.
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Legislature Courtesy: Radio-Canada
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