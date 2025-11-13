TOKEN LEFTY: The separatists are right, we need a referendum

Bridget Brown is a Calgary-based writer and small business owner. A former TV journalist, she is currently completing a master’s degree in neuroscience at King’s College London. It must be colder in Hell than it is in Calgary, because for the first time ever, I agree with Western Standard Senior Columnist Cory Morgan. He is absolutely correct: it’s time for an independence referendum in Alberta.“How can we say no?,” he asked his audience on a recent episode of The Cory Morgan Show, “with people on both sides calling for a referendum, how can we avoid scheduling one for 2026?”Morgan is referring to both the longstanding Alberta separatists working for independence, as well as Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canada campaign. The former Redford-era deputy premier spent 90 days tootling around Alberta in an RV resembling an ice cream truck, while his veritable army of volunteers gathered signatures on the question, “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?”Lukaszuk submitted the Forever Canada petition to Elections Alberta on October 28, with the support of more than 450,000 Albertans. Elections Alberta officials will have 60 days to scrutinize the petition and ensure the signatures are valid. Provided it’s legitimized, the validated petition goes to the Speaker of the legislature to be presented to the rest of the legislative assembly. There are a couple more procedural steps, but basically, the UCP government will decide whether to go ahead with the referendum, or come up with some other policy response to the petition. In other words, stall and do nothing with it. It’s all up to the UCP, right down to the wording of the proposed referendum question.Let’s be honest: this was their idea. They owe us a referendum. It was the UCP under Kenney that decided to clear the way for a citizen-driven plebiscite if and when a petition gathered enough signatures. Thanks to Lukaszuk, that benchmark has now been met. So let’s go. Have you ever known a couple that wants to divorce, but for whatever reason (ahem, money) they decide one spouse will move into the basement or the spare room until it’s a better time to make a clean break?Follow-up question: how did that go for them? It might go fine in the short term. He starts hitting the gym, she redecorates a bit, they both join the dating apps. But what’s that noise? Do you hear something ticking?The longer this temporary situation continues, the more likely it is to turn toxic. One day, metaphorically speaking, kaboom. The temporary solution doesn’t work anymore.Alberta has been unhappily married for a number of years. Unlike an actual marriage, we can’t just send our political opponents to the guest room and hope they hook up with a more like minded province on Bumble (“Wouldn’t Edmonton look great with Victoria? Think how cute their kids would be!”).In order to make policy plans and move on as a province, figuratively or perhaps even literally for some, it’s time we know what our place in Confederation is going to be. For a long time, I think some on the left felt like a referendum would “legitimize” the Alberta independence movement. This is the ugly hubris for which people understandably criticize the left. There is a legitimate independence movement, and ignoring it won’t make it go away.There is also clearly a strong federalist movement. People on both sides have had their chance to speak their minds; now it’s time to vote and put this thing to bed. Whatever the outcome, living under the same roof with no resolution isn’t good for this province.On May 5, 2025, Premier Danielle Smith made an address directly to Albertans, where she expressed plans to pin Ottawa down to a list of demands, an “Alberta Accord” guaranteeing tidewater access, pipelines and so on. This, obviously, has yet to materialize.She also announced her travelling roadshow “Alberta Next” panels, and promised any ideas these panels came up with would be put to a public vote in 2026. So far, no results here either.She committed to including the independence question on that same 2026 ballot, provided the requisite number of signatures was gathered. Here are Smith’s exact words: “Our government will respect the democratic process and include that [Alberta independence] question on the 2026 provincial referendum ballot as well.”In that same speech Smith referred to Albertans as “actions speak louder than words” people. For once, I agree with the premier on something, too. We’ve heard her words, now let’s see some action.Regardless of what you want this province’s future to look like, who you want to see in power, what your priorities are in life and in politics, we can probably all agree that a climate of uncertainty is bad for Alberta. That’s perhaps why I find myself agreeing with many of Cory Morgan’s perspectives on this issue, down to the proposed framing of a referendum question. The question should be about leaving confederation, not staying. Let’s get everyone on the record: should Alberta be an independent sovereign nation, yes or no? While I would put his challenge to Thomas Lukaszuk in less preening terms, I don’t disagree with the gist: “Be careful what you wish for Fabio, because you just got it. The campaign will begin next year.”Indeed it will. And when that campaign begins, Albertans will have a chance to decide whether they want more swagger and spite, or a plan that actually steadies the ground beneath us.Bridget Brown is a Calgary-based writer and small business owner. A former TV journalist, she is currently completing a master’s degree in neuroscience at King’s College London. Read her writing at imposterreview.substack.com.THINGS ARE GETTING AWKWARDHave you ever known a couple that wants to divorce, but for whatever reason (ahem, money) they decide one spouse will move into the basement or the spare room until it’s a better time to make a clean break?Follow-up question: how did that go for them? It might go fine in the short term. He starts hitting the gym, she redecorates a bit, they both join the dating apps. But what’s that noise? Do you hear something ticking?The longer this temporary situation continues, the more likely it is to turn toxic. One day, metaphorically speaking, kaboom. The temporary solution doesn’t work anymore.Alberta has been unhappily separated for a number of years. Unlike an actual marriage, we can’t just send our political opponents to the guest room and hope they hook up with a more likeminded province on Bumble (“Wouldn’t Edmonton look great with Victoria? Think how cute their kids would be!”).In order to make policy plans and move on as a province, figuratively or perhaps even literally for some, it’s time we know what our place in Confederation is going to be. For a long time, I think some on the left felt like a referendum would “legitimize” a separatist movement. This is the ugly hubris for which people rightly criticize the left. There is a legitimate separatist movement, and ignoring it won’t make it go away.There is also clearly a strong federalist movement. People on both sides have had their chance to speak their minds; now it’s time to vote and put this thing to bed. Whatever the outcome, living under the same roof with no resolution isn’t good for this province..THE PREMIER MUST KEEP HER WORDOn May 5, 2025, Premier Danielle Smith made an address directly to Albertans, where she expressed plans to pin Ottawa down to a list of demands, an “Alberta Accord” guaranteeing tidewater access, pipelines and so on. This, obviously, has yet to materialize.She also announced her travelling roadshow “Alberta Next” panels, and promised any ideas these panels came up with would be put to a public vote in 2026. She committed to including the separatism question on that same 2026 ballot, provided the requisite number of signatures was gathered. Here are Smith’s exact words: “Our government will respect the democratic process and include that [Alberta Independence] question on the 2026 provincial referendum ballot as well.”In that same speech Smith referred to Albertans as “actions speak louder than words” people. For once, I agree with the premier on something, too. We’ve heard her words, now let’s see some action..TIME TO MOVE FORWARDRegardless of what you want this province’s future to look like, who you want to see in power, what your priorities are in life and in politics, we can probably all agree that a climate of uncertainty is bad for Alberta. When Cory talks about Alberta separatism on his show or on The Pipeline, I have to remind myself that he loves this province as much as I love this province. We just have different ideas about the best path forward. So while I would put his challenge to Thomas Lukaszuk in less preening terms, I don’t disagree with the gist: “Be careful what you wish for Fabio, because you just got it. The campaign will begin next year.”Indeed it will. And when that campaign begins, Albertans will have a chance to decide whether they want another year of swagger and spite, or a plan that actually steadies the ground beneath us.Bridget Brown is a Calgary-based writer and small business owner. A former TV journalist, she is currently completing a master’s degree in neuroscience at King’s College London. Read her writing at imposterreview.substack.com