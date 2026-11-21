“What do you mean it’s illegal to carry protection?” I asked my best friend and lawyer as I embarked on the dating life for the first time in 20 years.And no, I didn’t mean that kind of protection. I was talking about mace, pepper spray, or some kind of deterrent against would-be attackers.Apparently, it is illegal for me to do so in Canada.I certainly didn’t expect to be dating again at 47. I don’t think anyone expects to be at midlife and beyond. It’s challenging, but not all that uncommon, whether due to divorce or the death of a partner.If this happens to you for whatever reason, you’ll quickly realize: the dating world has changed. The last time I dated was 2006, when online dating was in its infancy, and an app was something you ordered at a restaurant before your meal.Modern dating safetyNow, getting to know a new person frequently involves meeting them via your smartphone, then moving the introduction to a public place for an in-person get-together.This can still be a high-risk interaction despite the public setting, because it can involve the gentleman either walking me to my vehicle in a dark parking lot, or offering to pick me up and drop me off.Even for a lefty-feminist type like me, I find the offer to be a lovely gesture, and I’m always hesitant to show bad manners. Yes, strident feminists still want to be mindful of their date’s feelings. Shocking, I know.However, the downside of these types of encounters is that you can only know a man so well when you essentially found him on the internet. And that brings personal safety into consideration..Restrictions on self-defenceThere are a lot of Western Standard columnists better suited than I to write a column on the benefits of concealed carry, so I’m not even going to get into the pros and cons of that prospective solution to a woman protecting herself in potentially dangerous situations.Is it too much to ask, as a woman trying to be responsible for my own safety, that I be allowed to protect myself in a dark parking lot with the same level of care that I protect myself on a hike in Kananaskis? Some pepper spray, perhaps? Or a can of milder dog and coyote spray? According to the government, yes, it is. Both solutions are illegal as a means of personal protection in Canada for women on dates or anywhere else.Bear spray for self-defence?Both Parks Canada and Alberta Parks’ websites suggest visitors to bear country protect themselves with bear spray. However, Section 84(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada prevents carrying a noxious substance like pepper spray for personal protection. Concealed carry of bear spray could result in a five-year prison sentence under Section 90 of the Criminal Code.Importing such devices from US websites where they’re sold in more “purse-friendly” sizes, and formats that are arguably easier to deploy under duress, is also illegal.You may think, as I did before consulting my litigator friend, that maybe I should just carry some pepper spray designed for wilderness use as an emergency precaution, and consequences be damned. I’m sure no one would fault me for using such a device on a bad actor if I’m protecting myself, right? Wrong.Section 34 of the Criminal Code does permit self-defence, but it also notes that using prohibited weapons in self-defence can and has resulted in charges. So ostensibly, if I’m attacked by a date, and happen to have my bear spray from my weekend hike in my bag, and I use this to prevent said attack, I can be charged.Self-defence legalitiesWhile it may be unlikely that I, as a woman of 5'1", would actually be charged if I were being attacked by a much larger man, I could still have to pay a lawyer to prove that I was, in fact, under attack.Furthermore, a victim in a scenario like this would also be open to being sued by their attacker. Then, of course, there would be the legal fees a victim would incur defending themselves in that circumstance..So what do police recommend? Audible alarms, whistles, and self-defence classes. Now, I’ve been called shrill in the comment section of this very publication, and I don’t necessarily disagree. But I have my doubts that any noise I can make, or device that I can carry on my person, can screech loud enough to stave off a determined attacker. Nor do I think my 115 pounds of post-divorce leftist rage are going to have the required effect, no matter how many Krav Maga classes I attend.Personal safety: not so straightforwardSo don’t spend time alone with men you don’t know, one might suggest. Except here’s the thing — and if you find assault an upsetting thing to read about, skip ahead a bit — the one time a man assaulted me in a violent manner, it was a friend I had known personally and professionally for a number of years. He was driving me home from a football game. He had never shown any sign of romantic interest in me at all. Neither of us had consumed alcohol. Not that any of those things matter when it comes to assault, but according to popular wisdom, I’d done everything “right”.That night, I managed to escape more serious harm by opening the car door and basically falling out. Now, in that case, pepper spray may have been a bad idea because inside a vehicle, I’d have surely incapacitated both of us. My point isn’t that pepper spray is always the answer. It’s that no woman really knows when the man sitting beside her might change his attitude toward her, just like no hiker really knows when they might encounter a wild animal on the trail.So why does our government allow hikers to protect themselves, but insist women just take their chances with a whistle and a prayer? We deserve the right to take at least as much precaution with our safety in a city parking lot as we do on a mountain hiking trail.Bridget Brown is a Calgary-based writer and small business owner. A former TV journalist, she has recently completed a master’s degree in neuroscience at King’s College London and is pursuing PhD studies. Read her writing at imposterreview.substack.com.