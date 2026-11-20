Brandan Tran is Director of Public Affairs and Outreach for Campaign Life Coalition, and a 2026-27 Cardus NextGEN Fellow. He and his wife live in Ottawa with their five children.JAD, a 31-year-old woman living in Lethbridge, Alberta, died on July 4, 2024, three weeks after taking abortion “medication” she had ordered from the Philippines. Her child also died, and JAD delivered the child alone. The facts appear in R v AS, 2026 ABCJ 159, a sentencing decision of the Alberta Court of Justice released on October 29.According to the decision, JAD learned in January 2024 that she was pregnant with AS's child. AS gave her $500 toward an abortion, and JAD bought an unknown “medication” from the Philippines. She consumed it on June 10, 2024.That evening, JAD had abdominal pain. AS assumed the pain was an expected effect of the medication, though he did not know the drug's risks or side effects. Over the next four days, her health worsened while the couple hid the pregnancy from her family.By June 14, 2024, JAD had delivered her child alone and lost blood. She went into cardiac arrest that evening. AS pleaded guilty to being a party to concealing the child's body and received a suspended sentence with 15 months of probation. The Crown did not charge AS with any offence related to JAD's death..While we don't know what drug JAD took, Canada's approved abortion drug, Mifegymiso, carries a “Serious Warnings and Precautions” box in its Health Canada product monograph. The monograph lists cases of serious bacterial infection after use of the drug, including cases of fatal septic shock. Health Canada has stated that the drug causes significant bleeding in all women, which may be serious and require intravenous fluids or a blood transfusion.In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) label for mifepristone carries a boxed warning of serious and sometimes fatal infections or bleeding. The FDA label also states that bleeding generally lasts longer as the pregnancy advances.Health Canada approves Mifegymiso only up to 63 days — or nine weeks — of pregnancy. On the timeline in the decision, JAD was more than 20 weeks pregnant when she took the unknown abortion drug. Since April 16, 2019, Health Canada has not required an ultrasound before a prescription for Mifegymiso. An ultrasound confirms how far a pregnancy has advanced and can rule out an ectopic pregnancy.This is the second woman in Canada in four years whose death has been publicly linked to abortion drugs. Nineteen-year-old Rheanna Laderoute from Ontario died in 2022 after taking the abortion drug Mifegymiso. She died of “septic shock,” a known risk of chemical abortion pills. Health Canada’s adverse-reaction database contains more than 100 reports of serious harm to Canadian women since the regimen became available in 2017.The truth is that every abortion drug is made to end the life of a child. The unspoken effects of abortifacient drugs on the women who take them are not trivial. Health Canada and the FDA both warn of serious bleeding and possible fatal infections after abortion drug use. Abortion drugs are not safe, even when used within pharmaceutical guidelines. Abortifacient drugs endanger mothers and kill their children. They should be banned.Brandan Tran is Director of Public Affairs and Outreach for Campaign Life Coalition, and a 2026-27 Cardus NextGEN Fellow. He and his wife live in Ottawa with their five children.