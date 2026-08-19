TRAN: The only difference between a serial killer and a Canadian MAiD practitioner is a licence

Brandan Tran is Director of Public Affairs and Outreach for Campaign Life Coalition, and a 2026–2027 Cardus NextGEN Fellow. He and his wife live in Ottawa with their five children.

There are two people in Canada who have caused the deaths of hundreds through poison.

The first poisoner held no medical licence and operated outside of Canadian law. He sold and shipped toxic chemicals with tracking numbers after having advertised on suicide forums. He killed more than 50 people a year. In May 2026, he pleaded guilty to counselling or aiding suicide.

The second poisoner operates within Canadian law. He has a medical licence and uses billing codes to track patient care and receive payment. He does not operate alone. There are many like him. In just one year (2024), one of these killed as many as 261 Canadians. Even though this second poisoner is engaged in the same activity as the first, he will never be charged with counselling or aiding suicide.

Both poisoners have much in common. They have ended the lives of people who loved and who were loved. These were fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. All of them deserved care and compassion rather than death. Both poisoners prematurely cut short their earthly existences, sundering relationships, leaving loss, and emptiness behind.

Poison salesman Kenneth Law sold lethal doses of sodium nitrite to suicidal people worldwide from 2020 until his arrest this spring. He ran his operation through websites disguised as food shops. He impersonated a medical doctor, coaching buyers on lethal dosages on suicide forums under the alias “Greenberg.” Mr. Law made $297,000 over three years. In May 2026, he pleaded guilty to assisting 14 suicides in Ontario and admitted responsibility for 79 deaths in the UK. His products have caused at least 147 deaths worldwide. Law will be sentenced next month.