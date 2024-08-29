SLOBODIAN: Trudeau Liberals play treacherous game with national security

The Liberal government, hellbent on ushering in hundreds of thousands of foreigners annually, is gaslighting Canadians while it plays Russian roulette with our lives. The ease with which they downplay the danger they allow to roam in our midst is unconscionable.That one round in the chamber they let slip in with everyone else is a potentially lethal hate-fuelled terrorist on a kill mission.But relax, Canada’s security screening is “robust.” That’s what Aaron McCrorie, vice-president of the Canada Border Services Agency told a Commons public safety committee Wednesday, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Robust? A father allegedly connected to ISIS — renowned for its beheading and sadistic savagery — and his son who plotted a terror attack passed six security checks.Had the RCMP not done its job — unlike those who are supposed to thoroughly screen incoming — innocent blood would have spilled on Toronto streets. How many children, women, and men are lucky to be alive because RCMP arrested Ahmed Eldidi, 62, and his son Mostafa on July 28 just before they committed a “serious, violent terror attack?”“We are concerned these two individuals got through. I think we have a very robust system in place when it comes to security screening,” McCrorie told stunned MPs.They’re “concerned.” What an infuriatingly inadequate comment. Canadians deserve more than platitudes about 'concern' from the guy who is paid to protect them.Ahmed Eldidi was allowed in on a visitor’s visa in 2018 then granted refugee status, followed by citizenship despite having allegedly appeared in an ISIS video dismembering a prisoner in 2015. Mostafa Eldidi, an Egyptian national applied for a Canadian study permit in 2019 and was granted refugee status.They’re far from being the only rounds in potentially lethal chambers putting Canadians at risk because they weren’t properly vetted.The evidence lies in six US senators and former president Donald Trump declaring its border with Canada is a grave concern. Terrorists caught trying to gain entry from Canada outpace actual terrorists (as opposed to illegal aliens) caught on the porous southern border. Since 2021, 1,054 of the 1,700 known or suspected terrorists apprehended by US Customs and Border Patrol, were caught at the Canadian border. So far in fiscal 2024 there were 233. Who knows how many weren’t caught?How many others, like them, are still in Canada despite its alleged “robust” security screening?It's shocking that MPs didn’t lose it over McCrorie’s response to Ontario Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman who pointed out that the father/son team, possibly brought in under the Syrian refugee program, evaded six security checks.“You really believed the system worked as it should?” she asked.“We will ask ourselves, have we missed anything,” said McCrorie.“We are asking ourselves, do any improvements need to be made.”Apparently, no one thought to ask years ago if they “missed anything” or if “improvements need to be made” when 1,054 known or suspected terrorists from Canada started getting caught by US border patrol.Bloc Quebecois MP Rheal Fortin asked what could be done to improve the screening process.McCrorie’s response to that was beyond shocking.“It’s a great question. I do not have an immediate view,” he said.Meanwhile, the spin Liberals put on the danger they’ve allowed in our midst makes one want to vomit.Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc defended Canada’s national security system after the father/son team was caught. He told a House committee that the fact that they were caught was a demonstration of how the system “should work.”So despicably deceptive to employ the old Liberal tactic of taking credit when no credit is due them. Those two rank terrorists were only caught because of a tip from a foreign government, not because of due diligence on the part of anyone in Canada responsible for national security.Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell upped the nauseating sleaze by blaming former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper’s government for compromising national security by cutting 1,350 Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) employees. O’Connell forgot to mention that Harper trimmed the fat in the bloated national headquarters. And that in nine years, under the Liberals, both CBSA budgets and positions were cut to the point where there’s a shortage of 2,000 to 3,000 sets of boots on the ground, leaving short-staffed dedicated border employees struggling to keep Canada safe in a world facing increasing terrorist threats.But Liberals expect Canadians to believe them when they proclaim to take national security really, very seriously.If that’s so, why are they allowing 5,000 Palestinians into Canada that they cannot properly vet? This, while knowing the majority of Palestinians have declared support for Hamas that the Liberals agree is a terrorist organization.It's all political. And Canadians are the pawns.Remember how the Liberals dithered when former Canadian Armed Forces Afghanistan veterans pleaded with them to accelerate the process to allow Afghans who fought beside them safe haven in Canada after President Joe Biden pulled troops out of the country in August, 2021?These were Afghans, mostly interpreters, who were thoroughly vetted by the CAF and risked their lives and the lives of their families to stand beside Canadians. But as the Taliban cut a swathe of beatings, rapes, executions, and capturing child brides to be sold in bondage — particularly targeting these loyal souls, the Liberals stalled and even cut funding to safe houses for them set up in Afghanistan.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government played Russian roulette with their lives.Just as it is doing with our lives now, more concerned about figuring out how to deflect blame and gaslight us, rather than admit failures and protect us.There are rumblings and warnings worldwide, particularly in the US, that a major terror strike is imminent. It’s serious. That’s what’s robust. And it comes from credible sources.We can only fervently pray that with the terrorists who despise all we stand for and all that we are, among us, the reckless Liberal government doesn't end up with innocent blood on its hands. 