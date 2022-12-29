Fallacy

Fallacy 

 Courtesy Skeptical Science

When did it happen?

When was the line crossed when you stood there, shocked at what the tried-and-true mainstream news media had become, and found yourself suddenly an uncomfortable traveler with the skeptics and conspiracy theorists? When you saw the man behind the curtain and caught mom kissing Santa Claus?

Tags

Trevor Tucker is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Ontario Standard based in Ottawa, Ontario.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Tucker, I lost faith in anything mSM long before the convoy. I watched as CBC ran cover for Trudeau 1.0, I was POed at the MSM for all the cover they ran for Chretien, I saw red every time the CBC and CTV said “PM Chretien meant to say……, he didn’t mean to say what he said. Then there was the infamous interview, where the the chief propagandist, Mansbridge, interviewed soon to Be PM Stephen Harper on a bench in a cold hockey area, and asked hard hitting questions of him, and then interviewed Ignatieff while not sat in over stuffed chairs by a raging fire, and asked ignatieff a bunch of puffball questions, and it has only gotten worse since then, they are not even trying to hide their bias any longer, because they don’t have to, they don’t care about what their readers think, because they are paid, bought off lock stock and barrel by the Liberal Party, using our money.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.