Opinion

TUCKER: Canada's $120 billion train to nowhere

The ‘largest infrastructure project in Canadian history’ isn't for commuters — it's for Air Canada, SNC-Lavalin, and the business class elite.
From Toronto to Quebec City in less time than it takes to read the Western Standard...
From Toronto to Quebec City in less time than it takes to read the Western Standard... META/AI generated illustration
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Ontario
Quebec
Trains
Opinion
Opinion Column
High Speed Rail

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