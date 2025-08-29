Opinion

TUCKER: Circling the wagons around Poilievre

These days, everyone on the Conservative side seems to still be running breathlessly to defend Poilievre.
Pierre Poilievre
Pierre PoilievrePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Ndp
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news