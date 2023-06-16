Terry-Fox

Terry Fox

 By Dave Naylor

Are heroes passé?

In the same week that Tina Turner died, we learned the government — rather than fixing our passport problems — chose to revamp the pics inside and in so doing deleted from our collective psyche our great Canadian heroes. The same government that was outraged when a protester put a cap and Canadian flag on Terry Fox or urinated on the War Memorial have wiped out Canadian heroes all together. They couldn't stop at Sir John A and Queen Victoria, apparently. So, Turner's song 'We Don't Need Another Hero,' now playing regularly in the wake of her death, took on a new meaning for Canadians at least.

New Passport 2
Trudeau

Trudeau — responsible for removing Canadian heroes from the pages of the Canadian passport.

Tags

Trevor Tucker is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Ontario Standard based in Ottawa, Ontario.

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

All of this was the plan, the day the Trudeau was inserted as Prime Minister. He stated it himself.... Post National country.

Many feel they need to push back, but that only increased the schism that JT is striving for.

We ignore the far left because to confront them contributes to social discord.

But we are the majority.... believe it or not. Silent Majority. And we will prevail.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I think I understand how many feel...have felt the same myself these past years, but then I watch just a spec of convoy footage, and I remember the pride I held for this country.

The country we knew isn't dead, but it is in trouble - dying, as Aaron Gunn put it in his amazing documentary.

I think those of us who want Canada back have to be heroic and lead in our small ways, and be supportive of those who demonstrate it around us.

I think as individuals, maybe we stick a finger in the eye of the Laurentian fools by NOT allowing them to spoil the pride we held, and to continue to push for either a Canada we can be proud of, or a separate Alberta, (or Buffalo, or whatever) to be proud of, instead.

I won't stop being proud of the Canada that used to be, at least. My great-grandparents, grandparents and parents deserve that, at least.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“Regardless, we can't let these fellas convince us heroism and leadership are dead in Canada.”

Heroes and leadership aren’t dead, the Canada you and I knew is.

What is our national identity? I have no Canadian pride, what is there to be proud of? We are so far off course and you are seeing the results.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.