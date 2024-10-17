Opinion

TUCKER: If you had to survive Uni, you might drink too... and live to regret it

Drinking is what you do when you become a student; everyone knows that
"When it comes to substance abuse, university is a perfect storm," writes Trevor Tucker. He should know... as a university professor, he's dealing with it all the time
"When it comes to substance abuse, university is a perfect storm," writes Trevor Tucker. He should know... as a university professor, he's dealing with it all the timeCourtesy FirstGen FORWARD
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
alcoholism at university
drinking for identity
cultural groups can lessen the risk

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news