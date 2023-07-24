Trudeau and Muslim dad

In conversation with a Muslim father during the Calgary Stampede, Prime Minister Trudeau blamed "American right-wing misinformation" for Muslim anxieties about schools teaching gender identity and LGBTQ issues.

 Twitter

Was it 'Mansplaining'? The patronizing tone, the slow intentional enunciation, the downward look, the hand gestures with the palm facing down as if patting a child's head. Even the 'there-there' hand on the arm. Its all there.

Progressives might have called it Sensitivity Help (SH) or Providing Instruction for Growth (PIG), or say, “WEFormation.”

Trevor Tucker is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Ontario Standard based in Ottawa, Ontario.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada under the mentally insane pathologically lying child psychopath trust fund baby Trudeau certainly does not respect the human rights of anyone they disagree with as the extreme hatful persecution of the “ unvaxxed “ clearly showed

Trudeau is like a malignant cancer upon this country

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Muslims as well as all other religions and non religious people need to speak up now, or we will forever lose our right to do so. Enough of this fascist and his regime, to he|| with the MSM, if they get in your face make sure you do not buckle, let them know in no uncertain terms, we are done with them. Don’t buy from woke corporations, support local, non work stores. This is our last chance folks, if we don’t stop this now, we won’t be able to stop it later.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.