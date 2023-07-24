Was it 'Mansplaining'? The patronizing tone, the slow intentional enunciation, the downward look, the hand gestures with the palm facing down as if patting a child's head. Even the 'there-there' hand on the arm. Its all there.
Progressives might have called it Sensitivity Help (SH) or Providing Instruction for Growth (PIG), or say, “WEFormation.”
The optics of that chat Trudeau had with a concerned Muslim parent a couple weeks ago were, to say the least, a little 'problematic'.
Here's a middle-aged white rich Catholic raised in the bosom of the Laurentian Elites lecturing a Muslim man of Arab descent on why he thinks the way he does...and how he can think better.
“You're thinking like that because of American right-wing misinformation coming out of the States,” Trudeau says. “You have to remember that in Canada we respect everyone's rights. Its not a buffet, you know. You don't get to pick and choose.”
If this dad didn't listen to American right-wing misinformation he wouldn't fear for his kids and what they are learning in school around gender and sexuality.
Did replacing the Canada flag with the Pride flag at the PM's office have anything to do with it? Drag Queen reading times in Libraries? The PM's own shenanigans at Pride parades, along with the reports of naked men and topless women sauntering down the street?
Nah, its American misinformation.
Behavioural Insights Nudgers such as our PM assume that if they can just tweek a few messages they can get us to think the right way. Make the right choices (and to be fair, far too many Canadians fall for it), but they never seem to learn, to adjust, to consider the other as an equal. Trudeau doesn't meet this man as an individual, as a father, as a man with meaningful religious commitment and concerns.
Yes, our PM is a politician put on the spot here and reflectiveness and complexity are not his strong suit. But he seeks no understanding from this man to know where he's coming from. A good question might have been, What do you think we should do about this in a country like ours?
No. He's like the father of the wayward daughter who just cannot bring himself to question if maybe he had something to do with her wrong choices, and if perhaps he needs to make a few personal changes. Perhaps seek forgiveness. Perhaps grow.
At some point, people will get tired of it: On display is the same old Imperialist pride and smugness dressed up not in religious or “for king and country” ideals this time, but in progress, technological hubris, and big New World smiles.
There's an unnerving smell of polished jackboots in the closet.
Yes, this was just a short conversation over a coffee table. Just a quick sit-down between a concerned Muslim man and our cowboy-shirted PM, but its a microcosm with huge implications: as in 1789, the “peasants” have been reading. The “uncivilized” just might not put up with the nanny state this time.
One European country after another from Sweden to Italy are reacting to the Globalist swagger and swinging to the right.
Dutch PM Mark Rutte had to resign last month. Thousands of protesters in Georgia (the country) shut down a Pride parade.
Chileans, the Dutch, the French, the Hungarians, the Russians, in country after country, people are pushing back against not equal rights that seek to let everyone rise to a certain level of shared equality and full civic participation, responsibility and protection; no, they are pushing back against revolutionary propaganda.
Even Muslim youngsters in an Ontario elementary school speak up to their teacher who has just told them that not attending school on a special day is akin to hate.
Yet again a child in Canada is forced into a corner where she must defend her religion and her parents and by a woman clearly abusing her power.
The colonizers are at the shore, bringing their post-national, post-private-property, post-religious, disembodied transhuman worldview that has no room for real differences.
But our PM still says its Alex Jones' fault.
On one level its laughable: Globalist ideologue lectures a father who ascribes to a faith that is more than 1,400 years old and — hot-blooded fanatics aside — has enough substance in it to still resonate with the hearts of two billion people the world over. Two billion and growing (Yes, the Koran has a little more influence than our Charter of Rights and Freedoms).
The BRICS countries are now economically stronger than the G7.
GDP Growth Forecasts for 2023 don't exactly look favourable for 'progressive' countries. And the words of that Algerian protester in France speaking to Rebel News last week should give us all pause: “You colonized us for centuries. Now we are colonizing you.”
If 'progressives' really believe what they say, they've got to do better than mansplaining to the 'unenlightened'.
It might be the ethnocentrism that comes of being raised on Western liberalism, but for our PM to assume that the concerns of this Muslim dad, and at this time in our history, can be so easily cast aside, is at the very least hugely short-sighted and counter-productive.
The dad might just be a mild peace-loving Canadian. But I'd be badly disappointed.
(2) comments
Canada under the mentally insane pathologically lying child psychopath trust fund baby Trudeau certainly does not respect the human rights of anyone they disagree with as the extreme hatful persecution of the “ unvaxxed “ clearly showed
Trudeau is like a malignant cancer upon this country
Muslims as well as all other religions and non religious people need to speak up now, or we will forever lose our right to do so. Enough of this fascist and his regime, to he|| with the MSM, if they get in your face make sure you do not buckle, let them know in no uncertain terms, we are done with them. Don’t buy from woke corporations, support local, non work stores. This is our last chance folks, if we don’t stop this now, we won’t be able to stop it later.
