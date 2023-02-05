Convoy
Mosbo6 Wiki Commons

Mainstream news is an entertainment business. It seeks to draw viewers, like any other show, and it aims to benefit its sponsors. It is also a reflection of how its producers view Canadians. You could say it tells us more about ourselves than anything else.

As entertainment it seeks to mollify, titillate, entice for further views, and gain our allegiance. No matter how complex and unpredictable reality can be, its coverage will not shock you into being offended and turning the channel. Viewers want to just the right amount of information to be reaffirmed that our worldview is right: Black and white, and nothing conflicting or nuanced. Zelensky is the new George Washington, Pfizer are not capitalists, and some Canadians deserve contempt.

Trevor Tucker is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Ontario Standard based in Ottawa, Ontario.

