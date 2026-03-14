TYRIE: What is a Canadian?

Daniel Tyrie is the Founder and Chairman of the Dominion Society, an advocacy group promoting Canadian nationalism and immigration reform. An important debate has been unfolding on the Canadian Right as politicos, pundits, and the public attempt to chart a course for the future of the conservative movement. The focus has largely been on the balance between economic and cultural priorities, but underlying all of it is a deeper question — one that defines the future of our country itself: What is a Canadian?After 50 years of state-imposed multiculturalism and a decade of unprecedented levels of mass immigration, Canada is falling apart. Our systems are strained, our economy is stagnant, and our social fabric is tearing before our eyes.Canada is rapidly becoming unrecognizable — forcing this question to the forefront of our politics.It may be a difficult and uncomfortable question to confront, but the answer is very clear and rooted in our history — a history each and every one of us should be proud of.Is Canada just a post-national economic zone where the world can come to live and work? Are we a “nation of immigrants” as is so often claimed?No, Canada is a nation of settlers, builders, and explorers.This is an important distinction. Settlers arrive to nothing and carve society out of a hostile environment. Immigrants come to a country that is already built — the laws and institutions, the infrastructure and culture — to take advantage of economic opportunities..Canada was founded by settlers — primarily of English, French, Scottish, and Irish descent — who established a society along the St. Lawrence River from the early 1600s onward. Over hundreds of years, these groups intermarried and underwent an ethnogenesis to form a distinct ethnic group — more accurately two: Anglo-Canadians and French-Canadians, although there is significant overlap.These are the people who can be accurately described as ethnic Canadians, and they formed the central foundation of what would become Canada. In 1867, when Canada was confederated, the country was 97% Anglo (English, Scottish, Irish) and French. The next largest ethnic group being the First Nations peoples.Canada’s settlement did not end in 1867. Much of Northern and Western Canada was settled in the decades following Confederation. As Canada rushed to establish itself in the West to fend off the threat of American expansion. We welcomed settlers — not immigrants — from other Eastern and Northern European countries, notably Germany and Ukraine.But people often exaggerate the extent to which settlement of the West diversified Canada’s ethnic identity. The majority of Western settlers were either Eastern Canadians migrating West, Americans migrating North, or new arrivals from the British Isles. This resulted in Canadian identity and culture spreading to the West and providing the foundation for other European settlers to intermarry and assimilate into.This broader group — ethnic Canadians and later settlers who integrated into their identity — I call Heritage Canadians. Although it would be simpler to just call them Canadians..While this restrictive definition might offend some, it reflects our history. Those who were born and grew up here instinctively recognize it. I remember schoolyard conversations from my childhood along the lines of:“Where are you from?”“I’m Canadian.”“But what about your parents or grandparents or whatever?”“Oh, well, I am half English, a quarter Irish, and a quarter French.”The pattern was familiar. Maybe some were a quarter German, or one eighth Dutch, but overwhelmingly, Canadians shared a common stock. Our multicultural experiment is only two generations old.The turning point began under John Diefenbaker, who started the liberalization of immigration. But Pierre Trudeau is the one who entrenched multiculturalism, recasting Canada as “post-national.” In 1971, when the Multiculturalism Act was introduced, Canada was still 97% European and 72% Anglo-French. Polls at the time showed strong opposition to further immigration, from any country.Today, the mainstream insists that citizenship papers alone make you Canadian, or that “Canadian” simply means holding liberal values like tolerance and equality. Justin Trudeau summed it up with “A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian,” even for terrorists. Pierre Poilievre echoes it: “Ours is a nationalism not based on bloodlines, birthplace, or background.”.But this postnational, multicultural vision is only 54 years old. The true history of our people stretches back centuries.Too many speak as if Canada’s history began with Pierre Trudeau. In truth, he represents a transformation of our society — one a growing number of Canadians now seek to undo. Broad agreement exists that mass immigration in recent years has caused serious harm. As we debate solutions, the question of Canadian identity will remain central.This is not an easy conversation. It will provoke arguments between immigrants and Canadians alike. We must remain civil, but firm. We are done with half-measures and appeasements. Our views are rooted in our history, and we will not be shamed for defending our heritage and identity.As we grapple with the mistakes of misguided leaders of yesterday, our solutions must be grounded in our heritage and identity.Long live Canada.Daniel Tyrie is the Founder and Chairman of the Dominion Society, an advocacy group promoting Canadian nationalism and immigration reform. He previously served as the Executive Director of the People’s Party of Canada.