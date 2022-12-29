Freedom Convoy
Courtesy of CBC

So, Ottawa police can let the horses rest in the stables, keep the pepper spray and riot gear in storage, and stand down.

Meticulous planning for a potential 2023 convoy protest in Ottawa was all for naught. Now Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs can sic his troops on real criminals, which is what police officers sign up to do. Trampling peaceful protesters while on horseback wasn’t in their training manuals.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The petulant vindictive psychotic mentally insane WEF demon child Trudeau has the full support of our Joseph Goebbels emulating MSM and our hopelessly corrupted institutions so he could literally drop an atomic bomb on the convoy and the CBC would support and apologize for him and ultimately frame the story as the fault of “antivaxxers” “Russia” and “Trump”

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Really..? I see Ottawa police, UN troops (just like in Ottawa) "helping" the Winnipeg police to take care of it.. so to blame again the good honest Canadian people!

Report Add Reply

