Vaccine passports may be gone for now, but the legal battle over the constitutionality of these exceptional measures continues, with the hearing in a group of appeals in British Columbia now set for October 2023.

One of those appeals is in a constitutional challenge brought by the national civil liberties organization, the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

One of the most egregious corrupted big Pharma pigs on the planet

A complete psychotic who is tripling down on stupid and evil

Bonnie (Mengele) Henry = Pfizer Wh@re of the century

Nuremberg 2 would be too kind to this vile alcoholic Vaxzi pig

00676
00676

Why does the media constantly show Bonnie Henry like she just got out of bed still with her jammies on?

Left Coast
Left Coast

"Health experts are still looking for answers and have called for an urgent investigation. They believed that the pandemic response, lack of access to healthcare, and even the cost of living crisis might be to blame.

Top British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a highly esteemed, award-winning NHS consultant cardiologist, stated that the deaths were likely linked to the experimental mRNA COVID vaccines.

A recent report claimed 50,000 excess deaths were reported in 2022 compared to a normal year. The excess deaths in the UK last year was the worst in 50 years.

“This is probably a contributing factor. The mRNA COVID vaccines do carry a cardiovascular risk. And I’ve actually called for a suspension of this pending an inquiry because there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment on what is causing the excess deaths,” Malhotra said."

"A peculiar pattern has now persisted in official UK Government data for some time. Approximately five months after each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is administered to each age group, the mortality rates per 100,000 rise significantly among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated in each age group.

So much so that by the end of May 2022, mortality rates were lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group in England, and highest among the one-dose vaccinated, the two-dose vaccinated and the three-dose vaccinated.

Now, an analysis of Covid-19 data published by the UK Government has found that not only does the same pattern persists in Covid-19 deaths, but each dose of Covid-19 injection given causes a significant rise in Covid-19 deaths.

Between the 1st March and 31st July 2021, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths in England, and it was the one-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority (66%) of those deaths.

Between the 1st August and 31st December 2021, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated again accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths, with deaths nearly tripling compared to the previous 5 months, and it was the two-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority (83%) of those deaths."

This will be coming to Canada & BC . . . . what will the inept WHO Dr. Bonnie do then?

"Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts

Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference."

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/

guest356
guest356

I was watching Forum news today and a SME Medical professional publicly stated that there was indeed evidence to question the safety of the solutions presented by our government and its institutions. I wonder what impact this will have on all the bureaucrats who told us otherwise or whether it will be given any legs by our muzzled and compliant MSM?

Drax
Drax

How about giving BC citizens the right to arrest the the tyrannical BC health officials and mandate them to take fentanyl vaccinations. That would be fair!

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Why bother fighting in the Canadian courts? Lawyers actually need to go back to law school and relearn Canadian law WITHOUT the Charter of Rights and freedoms because those no longer exist.

