Vaccine passports may be gone for now, but the legal battle over the constitutionality of these exceptional measures continues, with the hearing in a group of appeals in British Columbia now set for October 2023.
One of those appeals is in a constitutional challenge brought by the national civil liberties organization, the Canadian Constitution Foundation.
The appeal has broader implications than just the validity of BC’s vaccine passport regime, which failed to provide a workable system for medical exemptions and resulted in the social isolation of medically complex and disabled people in that province. The case also has implications for broader concepts of administrative law and government action.
The claim was brought by the CCF and by three individuals who were unable to get vaccinated for good faith medical reasons. One of the applicants is a teenage girl who developed heart inflammation (pericarditis) as an adverse reaction following her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The second was a woman who developed a rare neurological disorder following her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and subsequently got pregnant.
The third is a medically complex woman with multiple overlapping disabilities, who's undergone more than a dozen surgeries and had many unexpected adverse drug reactions. She was unwilling to get vaccinated because of her complex medical history, but as a result of her status as an unvaccinated person was no longer able to use her community swimming pool. As a mobility impaired person, she relied on the pool daily for swim therapy. Without access to the pool, she lost mobility and needed to increase her nerve blocking medication. The government’s vaccine passport regime and failure to exempt her had real negative consequences for her health.
The three individuals were unable to obtain medical exemptions from the BC system. The teenage girl could have applied for an exemption on an activity-by-activity basis by, for example, applying to the government each time she wanted to go to dinner or go to the movies.
But the other two women had rare conditions unlisted on the government medical forms and were precluded from even applying for medical exemptions. In any event, the CCF position is requiring individuals to seek permission from the government each time they want to go about their daily lives is paternalistic and unreasonable. Indeed, the CCF’s position is the entire vaccine passport regime presents a constitutional problem, but the cases of individuals for whom vaccination is not safe medically was an urgent concern.
However, the lower court dismissed the challenge, saying the claim was premature. The court essentially accepted the government's argument the three individuals could have applied for medical exemptions through the government system, even though on the face of the regulations those individuals were ineligible.
The government argued the public health office was in fact granting blanket exemptions for unlisted medical conditions. Even though the government forms were a closed list of eligible medical conditions and required activity by activity applications, the court found the government was essentially ignoring its own rules.
Accordingly, the court found that the CCF’s judicial review was premature because the individuals had an alternative remedy available to them.
A judicial review cannot be premature when the “alternative remedy” is a secret one, never communicated to the public and unknown and unknowable by the individuals at the time they filed for judicial review.
The government cannot fix a constitutionally flawed regulation by secret administrative action. If this were the case, it would have ramifications for many other types of government acts and would grant far too much secretive discretion to the administrative state. It's important to set limits on this authority and on these principles.
That's because while vaccine passports are gone for now, civil libertarians need to resist their return in some form in the future.
Christine Van Geyn is the litigation director with the Canadian Constitution Foundation
One of the most egregious corrupted big Pharma pigs on the planet
A complete psychotic who is tripling down on stupid and evil
Bonnie (Mengele) Henry = Pfizer Wh@re of the century
Nuremberg 2 would be too kind to this vile alcoholic Vaxzi pig
Why does the media constantly show Bonnie Henry like she just got out of bed still with her jammies on?
"Health experts are still looking for answers and have called for an urgent investigation. They believed that the pandemic response, lack of access to healthcare, and even the cost of living crisis might be to blame.
Top British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a highly esteemed, award-winning NHS consultant cardiologist, stated that the deaths were likely linked to the experimental mRNA COVID vaccines.
A recent report claimed 50,000 excess deaths were reported in 2022 compared to a normal year. The excess deaths in the UK last year was the worst in 50 years.
“This is probably a contributing factor. The mRNA COVID vaccines do carry a cardiovascular risk. And I’ve actually called for a suspension of this pending an inquiry because there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment on what is causing the excess deaths,” Malhotra said."
"A peculiar pattern has now persisted in official UK Government data for some time. Approximately five months after each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is administered to each age group, the mortality rates per 100,000 rise significantly among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated in each age group.
So much so that by the end of May 2022, mortality rates were lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group in England, and highest among the one-dose vaccinated, the two-dose vaccinated and the three-dose vaccinated.
Now, an analysis of Covid-19 data published by the UK Government has found that not only does the same pattern persists in Covid-19 deaths, but each dose of Covid-19 injection given causes a significant rise in Covid-19 deaths.
Between the 1st March and 31st July 2021, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths in England, and it was the one-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority (66%) of those deaths.
Between the 1st August and 31st December 2021, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated again accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths, with deaths nearly tripling compared to the previous 5 months, and it was the two-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority (83%) of those deaths."
This will be coming to Canada & BC . . . . what will the inept WHO Dr. Bonnie do then?
"Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts
Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference."
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/
I was watching Forum news today and a SME Medical professional publicly stated that there was indeed evidence to question the safety of the solutions presented by our government and its institutions. I wonder what impact this will have on all the bureaucrats who told us otherwise or whether it will be given any legs by our muzzled and compliant MSM?
How about giving BC citizens the right to arrest the the tyrannical BC health officials and mandate them to take fentanyl vaccinations. That would be fair!
Why bother fighting in the Canadian courts? Lawyers actually need to go back to law school and relearn Canadian law WITHOUT the Charter of Rights and freedoms because those no longer exist.
