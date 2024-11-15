VAN MAREN: Did nobody tell Monique LaGrange the rules had changed?

Jonathon Van Maren is a communications consultant with The Acacia Group, a legal consultancy providing services to churches, charities, non-profits and religious institutionsAll schools are religious — or at least, ideological — in the sense that all educational institutions enforce a set of values. Canadian schools are no different, despite the fact that progressives like to promote the myth that public schools are morally neutral while private schools are not. Across the country, LGBT ideology has become the mandatory faith, replete with special ceremonies, compulsory events, and multiple flags. Flags, of course, are a way of declaring dominance. The rainbow flag is the banner of the LGBT colonizers, and almost every school has one.Thus, it is no surprise that the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Cheryl Arcand-Kootenay ruled on November 14 that the decision of the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board to sanction former trustee Monique LaGrange over a meme that was construed as blasphemous to the LGBT community was the right call.Last year, LaGrange posted a meme to her Facebook story that compared teaching students about Pride to indoctrination as conducted by Germany's Nazi Party, to make the point that ideological movements always seek to capture the minds of children.By the time the board chair called to ask her to remove it, the story had already expired. In response to the meme, the RDCRS board sanctioned LaGrange. “As a result, as of today’s date and up to and including the Trustee’s Term of Office (‘End Date’), the Trustee is censured from being part of any and all Board Committees and is censured from attending and participating in all Board Committee meetings, including any part there of,” the board stated. “This also includes any and all ASBA (Alberta Schools Boards Association) and ACSTA (Alberta Catholic School Trustees Association) meetings and conferences.”Justice Cheryl Arcand-Kootenay heartily agreed with this decision. “The reasons given by the Board in finding that these policies were breached are logical, thorough, and grounded in the facts that were before the Board at the time of their deliberations,” she said. LaGrange had disputed the sanction because the board had failed to detail how she had breached board standards; the justice filled in the blanks, stating that it “is entirely within reason to conclude that the Applicant failed in her duties as a trustee by communicating a broad comparison between sexual identity and orientation training and the indoctrination of the Nazi party.”The justice upheld most of the various punishments required by the sanctions but struck the word “sincere” from the mandatory apology. One does not have to be sincere in apologizing — they just have to bend the knee. The power is the point.LaGrange, of course, was not comparing LGBT activists to Nazis, but noting that the indoctrination of children is a central goal of all ideological movements. The comparison may be crude and inadvisable, but it is not inaccurate. Indeed, LGBT activists are fond of accusing Christians who disagree with anything from the indoctrination of their children to offering sex changes to children of being “fascists,” “Nazis,” and “far-right.” This sort of invective is a constant staple of progressive rhetoric, and it is usually shrugged off (or accepted as accurate.) In fact, Canada’s most dangerous LGBT activist — Dr. Kristopher Wells — actually posted a meme in 2016 that compared Nazis executing Jewish people with gunshots to the head with masked Christians beheading or stabbing LGBT people. He posted the meme without comment..Wells, however, was not sanctioned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just appointed him a senator.Many Canadian Christians misinterpret this as a double standard — but it is actually the new standard. Canada was founded on Christian values, but those values have been replaced by the values of the sexual revolution that captured the country between the two Trudeaus.Our public schools once opened with the Lord’s Prayer; now, they have trans flags. LaGrange cannot make a historically risqué comparison about indoctrination; but the new senator from Alberta, Kris Wells, can blood libel Christians by accusing them of murdering LGBT people.Our courts, stacked with progressive justices, enforce the new blasphemy laws. Thus, Arcand-Kootenay’s decision was perfectly predictable.She’s just backing the regime.Jonathon Van Maren is a communications consultant with The Acacia Group, a legal consultancy providing services to churches, charities, non-profits and religious institutions.