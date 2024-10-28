Opinion

VAN MAREN: In Canada, the sweet allure of death

It's going to be a record year for assisted suicide in Canada
Figures have yet to be released, but if provincial numbers are any indication, the grim total of deaths by assisted suicide in Canada seem poised for another dramatic increase, writes Jonathon Van Maren
Figures have yet to be released, but if provincial numbers are any indication, the grim total of deaths by assisted suicide in Canada seem poised for another dramatic increase, writes Jonathon Van MarenWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Government Assisted Suicide
Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)
BC assisred suicide numbers climb
MAiD trending up in Canada
Unwilling victims of MAiD

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news