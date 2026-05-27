Opinion

VARDHAN: Free speech, mob rule, and the failure of the University of Lethbridge

From police cordons to donor backlash, the University of Lethbridge’s handling of Frances Widdowson became a case study in the collapse of academic freedom.
Frances Widdowson
Frances WiddowsonMocha Bezirgan, X; Leah Mushet, WS
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Alberta
University Of Lethbridge
Frances Widdowson
Opinion
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