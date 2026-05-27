VARDHAN: Free speech, mob rule, and the failure of the University of Lethbridge

Harsh Vardhan is a graduating Political Science student at the University of Lethbridge, Interim President of the Political Science Association, and Executive Member of the Ethics Bowl Society. He will be pursuing a Master's in International Relations at the London School of Economics this fall.I was there on February 4, when Frances Widdowson sat at a table in the U Hall atrium at the University of Lethbridge (U of L) and began talking with students. What followed should disturb every person who believes in what a university should be. Cowards, drums, the death of dialogue, and then, on April 25, the institution did it all over again.Widdowson came to the U of L on February 4 with a structured dialogue method designed for exactly the kind of rigorous exchange that universities exist to facilitate. The university had a different idea. Or rather, no idea at all. Unless the plan was to outsource governance to a crowd and call the result student engagement.Within minutes of the email circulating that morning, my phone was exploding with messages from friends, notifications from clubs and associations, and calls to show up. The U Hall atrium filled fast. It started peacefully enough: a few students debating her at the table, both sides recording, tense but functional.About two hours in, it shifted. The noise grew and grew. Students had brought their own hand drums, but the faculty made it worse by lending university-owned instruments to join in. Her table was knocked over, books thrown, students encircling her so tightly that Lethbridge Police formed a ring around her. I watched officers offer her earplugs..It was no longer a protest. It was a mechanism for silencing, and everyone in that atrium helped build it. I almost stayed at the back, observer mode, safe. But standing back started to feel less like neutrality and more like a choice, and not a particularly brave one. So I walked toward her. My friends came with me but stopped short of talking to her directly, because being seen in conversation with her carried its own verdict in that atrium. The fear of being labelled racist was so totalizing that even good, thoughtful people would not cross that line. The mob had not just silenced Widdowson. It had silenced everyone but the few willing to risk the label.I talked to her for ten minutes inside a police cordon while a hundred or so students screamed outside it. She said things I found racist, and I told her so, including her characterization of indigenous parents during the Sixties Scoop, which I contested directly and contest here. For indigenous students in that atrium, students whose families carry the wounds of residential schools in their bones, her presence was not an abstraction. That pain is real, it deserves to be named, and I am not indifferent to it. We disagree profoundly on the history, and I made that clear.So what, precisely, was Frances Widdowson's transgression on February 4? Here is what the law actually says. Under section 319(2) of the Criminal Code, hate speech requires wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group. The Supreme Court confirmed in R v Keegstra [1990] that hatred, legally defined, must connote an emotion of an intense and extreme nature clearly associated with vilification and detestation. Widdowson's views are offensive, and some are, in my view, morally indefensible, but they do not meet that threshold. She has the right to say them. You have the right to disagree, rebut, and walk away.And then the university did it again. On April 25, Widdowson returned, sat at a table, and began talking with students. She was issued a trespass notice and detained by police. No drums this time. No atrium crowd. Just a woman having a conversation in a cafeteria, and an institution that had learned nothing. Same script, same failure, same refusal to ask why a university keeps answering dialogue with criminalization..The institution is already paying for it. Kevin Gaudet, a University of Lethbridge alumnus, withdrew a planned $15,000 donation to the school’s athletic department in the days following the April 25 arrest, citing the university’s handling of free expression. By early May, Dragons’ Den investor Brett Wilson publicly offered $100,000 to the university, conditional on a formal apology to Widdowson. Both are still waiting. So is anyone who thought this institution stood for something.We can do better than this. We have to. One right nobody has is to make that decision for everyone else with drums. The solution to bad arguments is not percussion but better arguments, and February 4 ended with physical assaults and multiple police cases. Having your opinion challenged is the occupational hazard of living in a free society, and curbing speech is not a solution. A university that loses donors over its own cowardice, that turns down a $100,000 apology rather than offer one, has told you exactly what it values. If this is what a university produces, graduates who confuse volume for virtue and suppression for justice, then the failure is not in that atrium. It is in the institution itself.Harsh Vardhan is a graduating Political Science student at the University of Lethbridge, Interim President of the Political Science Association, and Executive Member of the Ethics Bowl Society. He will be pursuing a Master's in International Relations at the London School of Economics this fall.