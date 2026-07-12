VARDHAN: Merit is losing to DEI in Canada's universities

Harsh Vardhan is a graduating Political Science student at the University of Lethbridge, Interim President of the Political Science Association, and Executive Member of the Ethics Bowl Society. He will be pursuing a Master's in International Relations at the London School of Economics this fall.Last month, the University of Lethbridge posted a job advertisement for a Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Genomics in Precision Health. The position was federally funded, prestigious, and open to applicants from across the country. It was also restricted by explicit written policy to candidates who self-identify as racialized individuals. White applicants need not apply.That university is not alone. At the University of New Brunswick, a federally funded Quantum Sensors Physics Chair was closed to all but candidates who self-identify as racialized or gender equity-deserving. A 2023 survey of Canada Research Chair postings in STEM fields found that 42% used restricted hiring and 76% required mandatory diversity pledges.This pattern extends beyond academia. Canada's own Defence Minister described the military's recruitment crisis as a “death spiral” with the Armed Forces short up to 16,500 personnel. An internal report from the same period found that only 45% of the air force fleet was operational, and the Navy was running at 46% of its capacity. That same year, the department was meeting its equity hiring targets. When an institution responsible for national security is hitting its diversity numbers while missing its readiness ones, the question is no longer simply about fairness. It is about what we are willing to sacrifice, and for what.In British Columbia, the chief librarian at Burnaby Public Library stated that her institution did not review resumes from white candidates so long as a sufficient pool of racialized applicants existed, and in every competition that year, it did. Toronto Metropolitan University's new medical school initially reserved three-quarters of its seats for equity-deserving applicants, allowing those in designated streams to substitute a personal essay about their identity for failure to meet the standard grade point average. Yet this national trend is quietly being institutionalized across universities, libraries, and defence institutions with little public debate and less public scrutiny..So what is wrong with it? The Canada Research Chairs program distributes approximately $300 million annually across some 2,285 research positions in Canadian universities. When those institutions bar applicants based on race, they are using public money to fund exclusion that every Canadian taxpayer, regardless of background, is required to support. The Canadian Human Rights Act exists to ensure that all individuals have an equal opportunity to make lives for themselves without being hindered by discriminatory practices based on race, national, ethnic origin, or colour. Section 16 of that same Act permits special programs designed to reduce disadvantage suffered by designated groups, but that provision was written to support outreach, mentorship, and targeted assistance, not to allow the outright exclusion of other applicants. Universities have stretched that carve-out well beyond what it was intended to cover, turning an anti-discrimination law into a tool for discrimination. Narrowing the pool for a research chair in genomics or quantum physics by identity rather than expertise is not a cost-free decision. It is a direct limit on the quality of people an institution can attract.However, the stronger objection is moral, and it was made decades ago by the civil rights movement itself. Martin Luther King proposed a Bill of Rights for the Disadvantaged rather than a Bill of Rights for Black People. His reasoning was straightforward: because Black Americans were disproportionately poor, targeting economic disadvantage would reach them without producing the racial divisions that race-based preferences inevitably create. King warned that racial preferences would fracture his vision of a multiracial working-class coalition, and that warning has proven accurate. Poverty does not check race or ethnicity before it takes hold, and any honest equity policy has to start from that reality.There is also a practical argument, and it is one I have seen firsthand. Having spent several years working in disability services, across direct support, coordination, and planning roles, I have watched diverse experience produce something that homogeneous rooms simply cannot replicate. People with disabilities spend their lives navigating a world not built for them, and that experience produces a way of thinking that is genuinely hard to replicate. For example, curb cuts built for wheelchair users are now used by everyone pushing a stroller or pulling luggage. Captioning built for the deaf and hard of hearing is now standard on every streaming platform, used daily by millions watching video in noisy environments or without headphones. Tim Berners-Lee has spoken about how his dyslexia shaped the way he designed the World Wide Web because his goal was a system that did not favour one way of thinking over another. The result was the infrastructure the entire world now depends on. That is what genuine inclusion produces. But it requires bringing people in on the strength of their thinking, not handing out seats based on ancestry and calling it diversity..None of this means ignoring history. Colonialism, the exclusion of women from professions, anti-Black discrimination in hiring, and the marginalization of indigenous communities are documented facts with real present-day consequences in wages, wealth, and health outcomes. But acknowledging a wrong does not tell you how to fix it. There is a meaningful difference between guaranteeing everyone an equal shot and guaranteeing equal outcomes. The first is something a fair society can offer. The second overrides the very differences in experience and ability that make people's contributions worth having. A society does not fix a history of exclusion by writing a new version of it. It fixes it by removing barriers, broadening access, and keeping the competition genuinely open to everyone willing to enter it.Good soil does not choose which seeds it allows to take root. It simply provides the conditions for growth. A country serious about equity does not pick its beneficiaries by ancestry. It tends the ground and trusts what grows.Harsh Vardhan is a graduating Political Science student at the University of Lethbridge, Interim President of the Political Science Association, and Executive Member of the Ethics Bowl Society. He will be pursuing a Master's in International Relations at the London School of Economics this fall.