Opinion

VARDHAN: Merit is losing to DEI in Canada's universities

From federally funded research chairs to medical school admissions, diversity mandates are undermining excellence, fairness, and public trust.
University of Lethbridge research chair application
University of Lethbridge research chair applicationChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
University Of Lethbridge
Dei
Toronto Metropolitan University
Opinion
Canadian Universities
Opinion Column
university professors
diversity equity inclusion
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news