EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith has faced criticism from UCP members in recent weeks for what some call an aggressive approach to solidifying the party's messaging on Alberta independence. But her hard stance shouldn't surprise anyone who watched the Calgary-Shaw byelection.Alberta NDP: 46.7%. UCP: 43%. Those were the final results of September's Calgary-Shaw byelection.When the dust settled, the Alberta NDP and Kyle Campbell dethroned the UCP in a riding once considered one of Calgary's safest conservative seats, leaving Smith's party gobsmacked.Pundits and political junkies quickly began theorizing about what took place.The prevailing thought among conservatives, especially those who support Alberta independence, was that UCP voters stayed home because they disapproved of Smith campaigning for Alberta to remain in Canada and believed she was not standing up to Prime Minister Mark Carney.Others argued that many reliably conservative voters turned to the NDP in the byelection because of frustration with how the UCP has managed healthcare and education. However, the Alberta independence debate may have been the most significant factor.Seventy-eight percent of Calgary-Shaw voters supported Alberta remaining in Canada in the referendum, and the message spread for months by the Alberta NDP, political pundits and virtually anyone who was not a Smith loyalist was that the UCP was a "separatist party."Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi played that line on repeat for months during Question Period, press conferences, social media posts, and basically anywhere he could get a microphone.And the UCP did not help itself either, as prominent members of its local leadership supported Alberta independence..Mitch Sylvestre, the pro-Alberta independence petition leader and Alberta Prosperity Project CEO, was — and remains — the president of the Bonnyville–Cold Lake–St. Paul UCP constituency association.Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath went viral after the 2025 UCP annual general meeting, when his message supporting Alberta independence drew a standing ovation from many UCP members in attendance.No matter how many times Smith said she supported Alberta remaining in Canada, or that the UCP caucus supported it, the "separatist party" narrative stuck.That narrative followed Smith's government throughout the Calgary-Shaw byelection campaign, as the Alberta NDP argued that a vote for the UCP was a vote for "separatism."Several Calgary-Shaw constituents who traditionally vote Conservative told me the "separatist" narrative persuaded them to vote for the Alberta NDP in the byelection.I believe Smith knows this, and she wants to nip it in the bud ahead of Alberta's 2027 general election. However, she needs the tools to do it.Her message to Alberta independence supporters within the UCP is essentially this: I hold no ill will towards you, but Albertans have spoken, and we have to respect that.If the debate within the UCP drags on, Nenshi will not only call the UCP a "separatist party," but he will also have ammunition to claim that it does not listen to or respect the will expressed by 75% of Albertans.Many UCP members appear to agree that the party needs to respect the mandate. But for those who don't, Smith wants an insurance policy.Enter the UCP's pledge to respect the referendum results.Every UCP MLA, general-election candidate, party executive, provincial board member or candidate, and constituency association president has been directed to sign a document committing them to recognizing, respecting, and abiding by the results of Question 10.Why?Smith herself has publicly stated that it is about controlling the narrative going into the general election.Those individuals are viewed as spokespersons for the UCP, and Smith wants to ensure they maintain the party's campaign message..Smith has been in this position before.During the final week of the 2012 provincial election, the Wildrose Party was forced to defend controversial comments made by one of its candidates, Allan Hunsperger.Hunsperger, a candidate in Edmonton-South West, had written a blog post warning gay people who did not change their ways that they would suffer eternally in the "lake of fire."Smith defended Hunsperger's right to express his personal religious beliefs, but the controversy became a major campaign issue as the Wildrose faced growing scrutiny over the views of some of its candidates.The Wildrose ultimately finished second to former premier Alison Redford's Progressive Conservatives, despite having led in polls earlier in the campaign. Smith later described the controversies as "self-inflicted wounds."Smith faced another internal battle over the party's direction two years later.At the Wildrose Party's 2013 annual general meeting, members approved an expanded equality policy affirming the equal rights of Albertans.But at the party's November 2014 AGM, members voted 148-109 against retaining the expanded wording, opting instead for a broader statement that "all Albertans have equal rights, privileges and responsibilities."Smith supported the expanded policy, and the vote demonstrated the difficulty she faced in reconciling her vision for the party with the views of its grassroots membership.More than a decade later, Smith now faces a similar challenge, albeit on a different issue.Her approach during the referendum campaign initially reflected the position she took in 2012: allowing party members to express their views, even when those views threatened to become a political liability.Red Deer South MLA Jason Stephan publicly declared that he intended to vote for option two on the referendum, but Smith did not remove him from caucus.Sylvestre was arguably one of the most prominent figures in the Alberta independence movement, yet Smith did not have him removed as president of the Bonnyville–Cold Lake–St. Paul UCP constituency association.However, Smith's approach has changed since the referendum and Calgary-Shaw byelection..Once again, she is attempting to prevent internal party divisions from becoming the defining issue of an election campaign. But this time, rather than simply defending individual party members' views, she is trying to establish a formal commitment to a party position.The UCP's campaign message is that it intends to respect the will expressed by 75% of Albertans, and it does not want to fuel the "separatist" narrative by having a spokesperson go rogue and suggest otherwise.If someone does go rogue, Smith and the UCP leadership need an ejection button to control the narrative.Those who sign the pledge but later undermine the party's position could face disciplinary action or removal from their positions.The bigger question, however, is what happens to active leaders who refuse to sign the pledge.The answer remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the provincial board or the party's executive director has the authority to remove a sitting constituency association president who refuses to sign the updated code of conduct.A lengthy and potentially contentious fight could erupt over the party's authority to enforce the pledge. However, Smith is still trying to convince those presidents to sign, arguing that the pledge is intended to ensure party unity, not silence individuals."I think people need to understand that this is really about what political parties are for," said Smith on November 13. "Political parties are designed to win elections, and you have to have a team approach when you're talking about speaking for the party."Now, with the 2027 election approaching, Smith is attempting to prevent Alberta independence from becoming the defining issue of another campaign.Calgary-Shaw demonstrated the political risks of allowing that debate to dominate the conversation. Whether her latest effort to enforce party unity prevents a repeat remains to be seen.