Opinion

VIGIER: The NDP's anti-racism standard starts with its own caucus chair

Former attorney general Niki Sharma's 2018 post about Vancouver's council is a standard she should answer to.
BC NDP caucus chair Niki Sharma (centre), flanked by interim NDP leader Jennifer Whiteside and Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson.
BC NDP caucus chair Niki Sharma (centre), flanked by interim NDP leader Jennifer Whiteside and Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson.Image courtesy of AI
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Bc Ndp
Niki Sharma
Vancouver City Council
Opinion
Opinion Column
anti-racism
whiteness