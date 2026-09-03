Opinion

VU DUC: Geography trumps geopolitics — Canada cannot play Beijing off Washington

Ottawa’s pivot to Beijing in the wake of US tariffs is a dangerous geopolitical delusion.
Geography trumps geopolitics — Canada cannot play Beijing off Washington
Geography trumps geopolitics — Canada cannot play Beijing off WashingtonImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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