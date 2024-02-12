WAGNER: A dark future if Trump loses

Many Canadians follow American politics closely. Some do it out of curiosity or for the entertainment value. Others are aware of the effect American policy can have on Canada, especially in economic matters such as trade between the two countries.American politics overflows into Canada in other ways as well. When George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis in May 2020, Black Lives Matter protests were held in various cities across Canada.When the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland publicly condemned the move. Freeland reassured Canadian women that abortion is a fundamental right in this country, even though the decision had no authority here.Gay pride celebrations originated in the US, then spread to Canada, along with the gay pride flag and later, drag queen story hours. This form of American political culture is everywhere.So American politics has an unmistakable influence on Canada.With this in mind, the upcoming 2024 American election will inevitably have an outsized effect on Canada. Canadians have a huge stake in the outcome. The president of the United States is after all, arguably the most powerful person in the world.President Joe Biden claims that it’s essential for him to be re-elected because his likely opponent, Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy.”The main basis for that accusation seems to be Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen. He has been charged with several crimes for this claim and his attempts to prove it.Yet Democrats have claimed other recent elections were stolen and they were not punished for doing so.Alan Dershowitz is a famous Democrat and Harvard Law School professor. On August 16, 2023, he wrote an article for DailyMail.com explaining that Al Gore had taken essentially the same actions in challenging the 2000 election results as Trump had done in 2020.“Electoral challenges” he wrote, “have long been part of American history. Only now are they being criminalized.”In fact, Dershowitz was one of Gore’s lawyers. He noted that, “During the course of our challenges, many tactics similar to those employed in 2020 were attempted.”Despite the efforts of Gore and his lawyers to change the election results, “No one was indicted, disbarred, disciplined or even much criticized for those efforts, yet here we stand today.”Dershowitz’s point is that the charges against Trump are obviously political.He concludes, “‘Show me the man and I'll show you the crime,’ is the infamous Soviet-era boast attributed to Joseph Stalin's chief of the secret police. Is this really what our country has become? When prosecutions are rooted in the fickle ground of politics and not the solid rock of justice everything will crumble.”That is, the Trump prosecutions are entirely political and not about justice.In 2005, Democrat senator Barbara Boxer and Democrat congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs formally objected to Ohio’s electoral college vote, which had been won by George Bush Jr.And, as conservative political analyst Drew Thomas Allen writes in his recent book, America’s Last Stand, “After Trump was elected in 2016, it was the Clinton campaign and outgoing Obama administration that sought to undermine the will of the people by using the Clinton-funded Steele dossier — made-up lies masquerading as legitimate opposition research — in an effort to overturn the 2016 election results.”He’s referring to the infamous Russia-collusion hoax that was eagerly promoted by Democrats and the mainstream media for years. Indeed, former president Jimmy Carter was quoted by the Washington Post in 2019 saying that Trump won the presidency only due to Russian election interference: “Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election,” Carter claimed.So, all along it has been completely legitimate for Americans to challenge election results, as long as the challengers were Democrats.But now the Democrats are not just challenging past results, but actively interfering.In 2020, as Allen writes, “the Biden campaign colluded with the FBI, CIA, and media to suppress the damaging Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election. Nearly four in five Americans have since said ‘truthful’ coverage of the laptop would have changed the 2020 election.”The FBI pressured Facebook and Twitter to suppress the New York Post story about the Hunter Biden laptop emails during the 2020 election in order to help Biden win.Allen adds: “Surely it’s a threat to democracy when the FBI and CIA conspire with a presidential campaign to deceive the American voters. But Trump didn’t do that. Biden did.”Currently, Trump is facing several criminal indictments in a number of different locations. Each of them, Allen writes, “is the consequence of a coordinated effort by the Biden White House and Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 election.”The strategy of the Biden White House is to use “partisan Democrat judges to oversee partisan Democrat juries in overwhelmingly Democrat districts to throw Trump in prison — preventing him from campaigning or preventing him from running or both.”Besides the efforts against Trump, the Biden administration has also weaponized the Justice Department against pro-life activists. In one particularly egregious example, two dozen FBI agents were sent to the house of Mark Houck in an early-morning SWAT-style raid over a very minor incident. A unanimous twelve-person jury found Houck to be not guilty.The purpose of these authoritarian tactics is to weaponize federal law-enforcement to intimidate conservative Americans.In another authoritarian move, Biden tried to create a so-called Disinformation Governance Board, a kind of “Ministry of Truth” within the Department of Homeland Security. Thankfully, this effort failed, for as Allen writes, “The purpose of the Disinformation Governance Board wasn’t to prevent the spread of misinformation, but to legitimize Democratic misinformation with the federal stamp of approval and prevent the spread of truth.”The point is that Joe Biden is using the justice system and government agencies to ensure his re-election.Until around 2000, California had been competitive on the state level for both Republicans and Democrats. Now, though, it’s impossible for Republicans to win state-wide elections. With Biden’s election interference, this could replicate itself at the national level.To use political scientist Michael Anton’s terminology, if Biden wins, the US “will be a blue state on a national scale. Only one party will really matter.”Because the US presidency is the most powerful office on earth, every presidential election is of vital importance. However, the importance of the 2024 election seems to be a magnitude greater.One candidate truly is a threat to democracy but it’s not Donald Trump. Biden has weaponized the US government against his opponents in a way never seen before.Of course, no one can predict the future and the outcome of the 2024 U.S. election is uncertain. But very different futures will result depending on the winner.Trump could potentially restore the American dream while Biden will surely turn the US into “a blue state on a national scale.”As a “blue nation” the US would become unrecognizable. The effect of an entrenched leftist American regime would be felt in many places, but especially Canada. This would be a very sad outcome. The world would never be the same.