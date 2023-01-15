Supreme Court of Canada

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The federal government announced it will soon introduce legislation to move oil and gas workers into so-called “green” jobs.

This process goes under the misleading name of “just transition.” What it really means is politicians who were not elected by Albertans get to kill jobs in Alberta.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

(3) comments

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Alberta is definitely long overdue in separating. We need to make Danielle Smith understand that , and that we will support her 100 %

Report Add Reply
dscott
dscott

Alberta independence is long overdue. Let's get on with it already.

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

Absolutely true, if we have learned nothing from the last three years of tyranny by injection, that the Canadian constitution is null and void regarding provincial rights, property and personal rights, and the Charter is just a piece of paper with no power. Leave now.

Report Add Reply

