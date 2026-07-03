Opinion

WAGNER: Alberta’s foreign rulers — the Laurentian elites

Backed by a biased national media, Ottawa's Laurentian elites are using heavy-handed federal policies to dismantle Alberta’s wealth by design.
Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault
Justin Trudeau and Steven GuilbeaultWS Files
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Liberal Party Of Canada
Opinion
Laurentian Elite
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