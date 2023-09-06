Home schooler

Homeschoolers in Alberta won a significant legal victory, in 2012.

 Woodleywonderworks Via Flickr Creative Commons

In 2012, Alberta’s home educators were successful in defeating a proposal to have all their instructional materials conform to 'human rights' law. In effect, the proposed legislation would have forbidden parents from using curriculum that upheld Christian sexual morality.

The long arm of the state would have reached into homes to ensure all children would be taught 'progressive' views of sexuality. This was a clear threat to parental rights.

Alberta homeschool rally

In March 2012, more than 2000 parents rallied outside the Alberta legislature, in support of home schools. The protests were organized by the Alberta Home Education Association and led to rejection of legislation that would have  forbidden parents from using curriculum that upheld Christian sexual morality.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

private property
private property

School choice is essential in a good society. The left hates home schooling because they can't brainwash your children.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I don't recall hearing about this is 2012, but I am very grateful that the Albertans won. Too bad, we all must still continue to fight the left's indoctrination of children in schools.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Next step is to have a voucher system where the money follows the child and then watch the exodus from the public school system. Parents are starting to wake up to the progressive sexual agenda. My daughter quit teaching public several years ago as she saw what was coming down the pipeline. She now homeschools our granddaughters and they are excelling at their studies. The “extreme views “ that the progressive left always crows about are actually their own.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

This is being looked at by AB ED, and I fully support this. Vote with your dollars, get what you want.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

I would fully support a voucher system where the money follows the child. It would force public schools to compete with other schooling systems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.