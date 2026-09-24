Opinion

WAGNER: Barack Obama — the real American interference behind Alberta's independence movement

US politics actually fueled Western independence long before the MAGA conspiracy theories.
Barack Obama and Western Independence
Barack Obama and Western IndependenceImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Justin Trudeau
Alberta
Barack Obama
Opinion
Albertan Independence
Western
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